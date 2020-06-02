James O'Brien contrasts Donald Trump's response to two different protests

2 June 2020, 12:04 | Updated: 2 June 2020, 14:00

By Adrian Sherling

James O'Brien questioned how Donald Trump called armed white protesters "good people", while tear-gassing unarmed protesters of all colours, demonstrating over the death of George Floyd.

Mr Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes in Minneapolis last week and protests have been taking place across the US ever since.

Yesterday, Black Lives Matter protesters were moved from outside the White House by police using tear gas so that the President could leave to go to a local church, where he stood holding a bible while his picture was taken.

James was baffled at how people continue to defend President Trump, despite the mounting evidence against him.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "How can you pretend not to see what you can see? I overuse that Orwell line about the evidence of your own eyes and ears, but that's because it's so brilliant.

"Today, the American people are being told to ignore the evidence from their own eyes and ears. Ignore the fact that your President hid in a bunker and then ordered the tear-gassing of peaceful protesters and then stood outside a church waving a bible while the priests inside the church are united in their condemnation of him. Ignore all of that.

James O'Brien responded to Donald Trump's bible photoshoot
James O'Brien responded to Donald Trump's bible photoshoot. Picture: LBC / PA

"That line from the Trump supporter a couple of weeks ago when the lockdown protests were going on. In Donald Trump's America, armed white people protesting about their inability to get a haircut were described as very good people.

"Meanwhile, unarmed people of any colour protesting against the appalling death of George Floyd deserved to get tear-gassed.

"How can you kid yourself that's not what's happening?"

James then played a remarkable clip of an interview with Donald Trump immediately after the bible photo opportunity when a reporter asked him what his favourite passage of the bible is. It has to be heard to be believed.

Watch James's monologue at the top of the page.

