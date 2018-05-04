Corbyn's Policies Are Brilliant, But He's Not Up To The Job, Says James O'Brien

James O'Brien hailed Jeremy Corbyn's ability to bring some extremely good policies to the mainstream, but says he simply isn't up to the job of being Labour leader.

Labour had a difficult night in the local elections, as they failed to win any of their target councils in London.

Mr Corbyn insists Labour had an effective campaign and that they are making progress.

But in the light of a struggling government, James thinks Labour should be miles ahead of where they are and there's only one thing stopping them - the leader.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking on LBC, James said: "These are brilliant policies and it is incredible that Jeremy Corbyn has managed to move them into the mainstream contemplation, so that we now talk with a straight face about renationalising the railways or insisting that business invest more in the workforce as opposed to the shareholders.

"It's a thing of beauty and he deserves enormous credit for it. But the next stage needs a different driver.

"He should be sitting here now, not here but in every studio in every news organisation in the country and unpicking the unfair treatment. He should be tackling head on the portrayal of his policies as being somehow communistic or dangerous.

"He should be winning the battles on the battlefield where elections are won, not on the battlefield where backs are patted and sparkling carrot juice is raised towards the rafters and everybody toasts each other on being so right on and wonderful.

"They're not the same, they're not as bad as each other. The Labour Party's platform of policies is infinitely better for ordinary people in this country. The media will remain dedicated to convincing them that it isn't and the only man who can break that, or woman, is the leader of the Labour Party.

"And the one that we've got is not doing it."