Corbyn's Policies Are Brilliant, But He's Not Up To The Job, Says James O'Brien

4 May 2018, 13:36

James O'Brien hailed Jeremy Corbyn's ability to bring some extremely good policies to the mainstream, but says he simply isn't up to the job of being Labour leader.

Labour had a difficult night in the local elections, as they failed to win any of their target councils in London.

Mr Corbyn insists Labour had an effective campaign and that they are making progress.

But in the light of a struggling government, James thinks Labour should be miles ahead of where they are and there's only one thing stopping them - the leader.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking on LBC, James said: "These are brilliant policies and it is incredible that Jeremy Corbyn has managed to move them into the mainstream contemplation, so that we now talk with a straight face about renationalising the railways or insisting that business invest more in the workforce as opposed to the shareholders.

"It's a thing of beauty and he deserves enormous credit for it. But the next stage needs a different driver.

"He should be sitting here now, not here but in every studio in every news organisation in the country and unpicking the unfair treatment. He should be tackling head on the portrayal of his policies as being somehow communistic or dangerous.

"He should be winning the battles on the battlefield where elections are won, not on the battlefield where backs are patted and sparkling carrot juice is raised towards the rafters and everybody toasts each other on being so right on and wonderful.

"They're not the same, they're not as bad as each other. The Labour Party's platform of policies is infinitely better for ordinary people in this country. The media will remain dedicated to convincing them that it isn't and the only man who can break that, or woman, is the leader of the Labour Party.

"And the one that we've got is not doing it."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz takes on caller who wants to bring back death penalty.

Maajid Nawaz Takes On Caller Who Wants To Bring Back Death Penalty

5 days ago

John Woodcock tells Matt Frei why he's undecided over Amber Rudd resignation

This Labour MP Tells Matt Frei Why He's Undecided On Amber Rudd Resignation

6 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty in LBC studio

Former Head Of Ofsted On The Negative Impact Of Absent Fathers

1 day ago