Caller's tale of coronavirus conspiracy theory left James with his head in his hands

24 September 2020, 13:41

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This caller's tale of her friend's descent down the coronavirus conspiracy theory rabbit hole left James O'Brien with his head in his hands.

Rea from Cardiff called James to say some of the conspiracy theories around coronavirus had "been on the fringes for a while."

She told LBC one of her best friends has a degree in microbiology but has now "completely gone down the rabbit hole."

Rea told James one of the first things her friend did was get rid of his TV which was a "real weird sign."

The caller said "he's just constantly on YouTube" which led to James pointing out the algorithm system leads to more content based off what you have already watched.

"If you were to watch a clip about how awful James O'Brien is, suddenly you get recommend 500 more clips about how awful James O'Brien is, and all you ever see if clips about how awful James O'Brien is," James pointed out.

James said this would lead to Rea's friend being served an "utterly undiluted diet of crackerjack."

The caller said diet was a good point, revealing her friend was now "only eating meat" after watching YouTube videos.

He blamed it on the "vegan woke culture that we need to stamp out."

She said while he was a "man of science" he now does not believe in climate change.

He even went as far as to blame the Leicester local lockdown on "children farming" and not coronavirus.

Watch the whole fascinating exhcnage in the video at the top of the page.

