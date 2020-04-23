Coronavirus vaccine: Professor behind trial tells James O'Brien what happens next

By Adrian Sherling

James O'Brien spoke to the professor behind the Oxford University trials for a coronavirus vaccine - and the conversation cheered him up more than any since this crisis began.

Human trials for a coronavirus vaccine start today - and at the time that the Chief Medical Officer warned that social distancing guidelines may last until the end of the year, the public's hope for a vaccine got even more keen.

Dr Catherine Green is an Associate Professor who is part of the team behind the programme to create a vaccine.

She told James that creating vaccines is a slow process, but they are working as fast as they can.

She said: "I would say quite honestly we have surpassed ourselves and are doing absolutely everything we can to get a vaccine made, trialled, proved to be safe and to the public as quickly as possible.

"Scientists are all coming together in a broad collaborative effort."

James O'Brien enjoyed his interview about the coronavirus vaccine. Picture: PA / LBC

Revealing that the vaccine they have created will be put into the first volunteer in Oxford this afternoon, she said: "This is the fastest we've ever made a vaccine. We've been doing this for 20 years and we've never managed to turn it around this quickly.

They are looking for volunteers for the vaccine trial. If you are 18-55, healthy and haven't had coronavirus, then see their website for full details.

After hearing the work of the vaccine team, James said: "I've spoken to hundreds of people since this nightmare started and out of all of them, you're the one who's cheered me up the most."

