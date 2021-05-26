Covid: Caller demands answers as dad died within six weeks of going to Goodwood

This is the moment a caller questioned if his late father would "still be around" had the Government imposed lockdown sooner amid the Covid crisis.

Former chief adviser Dominic Cummings is facing MPs questions about the Government's response to Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic.

Boris Johnson's aide, who had a front seat to discussions about lockdown decisions, is giving his account to a joint meeting of both the Science and Technology Select Committee and the Health and Social Care Select Committee.

Live updates: Cummings: PM dismissed Covid-19 as a "scare story" one month before first lockdown

His allegations included the assertion that the Government "failed" in its Covid response, and admitted that "lots of key people were skiing" instead of assembling a plan.

Tony in Woodford, who lost his father to Covid, demanded answers to the question of whether his dad would still be alive if the Government had acted sooner.

Speaking to LBC's James O'Brien, Tony said: "The thing is James I cannot understand the conversation really because it makes me angry. I lost my father.

"I've always wondered now whether I could have had a few more years with him."

He insisted that Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings "should be held to account" and "should be prosecuted" if "negligence and incompetence is proven".

He continued, "My father went to Goodwood when the information wasn't as clear as now, and within six weeks of him going to Goodwood he was dead.

"Now can someone tell me if the lockdown had come sooner [and] if they had done their job properly, would my dad still be around?"

"There's over 100,000 people that have lost loved ones. Could they have been around for a bit longer maybe?"

Read more: Cummings: UK was not prepared for Covid as 'key people were skiing'

Dominic Cummings has also attested:

  • Senior politicians and officials fell “disastrously short” of what was required of them when the pandemic broke out last year. 
  • Health Secretary Matt Hancock's claims that the UK was prepared for the pandemic were "basically completely hollow". 
  • Boris Johnson regarded Covid as a “scare story” and “the new swine flu” in February.
  • Allegedly, the PM wanted Chris Whitty to inject him with the virus live on TV to reassure people it was nothing to worry about. 
  • Mr Cummings says he sent a text message to Mr Johnson on March 12 saying “we’ve got big problems” and urging him to start imposing restrictions but admits he left these interventions “far too late.”

