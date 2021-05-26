Covid: Caller demands answers as dad died within six weeks of going to Goodwood

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a caller questioned if his late father would "still be around" had the Government imposed lockdown sooner amid the Covid crisis.

Former chief adviser Dominic Cummings is facing MPs questions about the Government's response to Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic.

Boris Johnson's aide, who had a front seat to discussions about lockdown decisions, is giving his account to a joint meeting of both the Science and Technology Select Committee and the Health and Social Care Select Committee.

His allegations included the assertion that the Government "failed" in its Covid response, and admitted that "lots of key people were skiing" instead of assembling a plan.

Tony in Woodford, who lost his father to Covid, demanded answers to the question of whether his dad would still be alive if the Government had acted sooner.

Speaking to LBC's James O'Brien, Tony said: "The thing is James I cannot understand the conversation really because it makes me angry. I lost my father.

"I've always wondered now whether I could have had a few more years with him."

He insisted that Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings "should be held to account" and "should be prosecuted" if "negligence and incompetence is proven".

He continued, "My father went to Goodwood when the information wasn't as clear as now, and within six weeks of him going to Goodwood he was dead.

"Now can someone tell me if the lockdown had come sooner [and] if they had done their job properly, would my dad still be around?"

"There's over 100,000 people that have lost loved ones. Could they have been around for a bit longer maybe?"

