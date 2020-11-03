Covid crisis: Lawyer tells James O'Brien teachers are at 'significant risk'

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a lawyer called James O'Brien to warn that teachers are being put at "significant risk" as schools remain open during England's national lockdown which begins on Thursday.

The new national lockdown across England will mean people will have to stay at home unless they have specific reasons for not doing so, such as attending school or college, or going to the supermarket.

Boris Johnson said that without action, deaths would reach “several thousand a day”, with a “peak of mortality” worse than the country saw during the lockdown in April.

Schools and universities, however, will remain open for the duration of the lockdown.

Gary from Worcestershire, whose wife is a teacher, told James there were lockdown measures he had "real concerns" about as a lawyer.

He said: "So, as an employer, you have a certain duty of care [and statutory responsibility] with regards to your staff. Teachers are being treated very differently to many other employees by the employer.

"So, for example, many teachers are now being exposed in a way that they perhaps wouldn't be if they were working in another place of work.

He added: "In my wife's school, and in many other schools, teachers are being specifically prohibited from wearing face masks. In effect, they're being told not to wear any PPE unless it's for certain specific situations."

"Now that is putting teachers at significant risk," the caller summarised.