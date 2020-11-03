Covid crisis: Lawyer tells James O'Brien teachers are at 'significant risk'

3 November 2020, 14:37 | Updated: 3 November 2020, 14:39

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a lawyer called James O'Brien to warn that teachers are being put at "significant risk" as schools remain open during England's national lockdown which begins on Thursday.

The new national lockdown across England will mean people will have to stay at home unless they have specific reasons for not doing so, such as attending school or college, or going to the supermarket.

Boris Johnson said that without action, deaths would reach “several thousand a day”, with a “peak of mortality” worse than the country saw during the lockdown in April.

Schools and universities, however, will remain open for the duration of the lockdown.

Gary from Worcestershire, whose wife is a teacher, told James there were lockdown measures he had "real concerns" about as a lawyer.

He said: "So, as an employer, you have a certain duty of care [and statutory responsibility] with regards to your staff. Teachers are being treated very differently to many other employees by the employer.

"So, for example, many teachers are now being exposed in a way that they perhaps wouldn't be if they were working in another place of work.

He added: "In my wife's school, and in many other schools, teachers are being specifically prohibited from wearing face masks. In effect, they're being told not to wear any PPE unless it's for certain specific situations."

"Now that is putting teachers at significant risk," the caller summarised.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien caller suggests worst mistake PM made in handling Covid

James O'Brien caller suggests worst mistake PM made in handling Covid
James O'Brien: "Why are right wing papers pooh-poohing Covid science?"

James O'Brien questions why right wing papers are "pooh-poohing" Covid science
James O'Brien clashes with caller over anti-lockdown scientists

James O'Brien clashes with caller over anti-lockdown scientists
James O'Brien's passionate response to anti-lockdown voices

James O'Brien's passionate response to those who oppose lockdowns
James O'Brien reacts to PM's U-turn on second national lockdown

James O'Brien reacts to PM's U-turn on second national lockdown
Special channels set up for "Cabinet contacts" to win lucrative PPE deals, Jolyon Maugham reveals

Special channels set up for "Cabinet contacts" to win lucrative PPE deals, Jolyon Maugham reveals

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Lockdown strategy 'not a scientific conversation' Maajid Nawaz insists

Lockdown strategy 'not a scientific conversation' Maajid Nawaz insists

1 day ago

Ex-Clinton advisor tips Joe Biden to beat Donald Trump in White House race

Ex-Clinton advisor tips Joe Biden to beat Donald Trump in White House race

3 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP on lockdown U-turn

Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP on lockdown U-turn

22 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called President Donal Trump "hate-fuelled" and said he would vote for Joe Biden

Sadiq Khan tells LBC he wants to see the back of 'hate-fuelled' Trump
A row has erupted between students and the Government over new lockdown rules

Row erupts after Government warns students against returning home pre-lockdown
John Sessions has died aged 67

John Sessions dies aged 67 after suffering heart attack

The lockdown announcement sparked fresh panic buying at supermarkets

Oxford scientist says Government used 'incorrect graph to justify lockdown'
Covid related deaths have reached their highest level since early June

Covid-related deaths rise by 46 percent in a week in England and Wales
Two houses collapsed in a street in West London

Dozens evacuated from homes after two properties collapse on exclusive Chelsea street
Sadiq Khan says City Hall will move to London's East End

City Hall to move to London’s East End, Sadiq Khan confirms

Nick Ferrari Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick tells LBC he 'doesn't know' how many tests are needed for Liverpool scheme
Second lockdown is "a disaster," says senior Tory Sir Desmond Swayne

Second lockdown is "a disaster," says senior Tory Sir Desmond Swayne
"Violent" BLM movement will lose Democrats the election

"Violent" BLM movement could lose Democrats the election, says Conservative commentator