Desmond Swayne's comments are "pant wettingly ludicrous and dangerous'

28 January 2021, 13:21 | Updated: 28 January 2021, 13:25

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Desmond Swayne's comments are "pant wettingly ludicrous and dangerous", says James O'Brien.

After senior Tory MP Sir Desmond Swayne has refused to apologise for telling vaccine sceptics to "persist" with their campaign against coronavirus lockdown restrictions James O'Brien quickly summed up the situation.

Suggesting it was the "tragedy of modern British politics that we've got people sitting on the benches in the House of Commons that are the embodiment of your auntie Doris's Facebook page," James said.

Read more: Tory MP Sir Desmond Swayne refuses to apologise over anti-vax claims

Branding his comments "pant wettingly ludicrous and dangerous," James said a phone-in on the subject would not be helpful.

Mr Swayne has refused to apologise for telling vaccine sceptics to "persist" with their campaign against lockdown restrictions, arguing he was unaware of their position on jabs.

Read more: Manhunt for Covid denier who ‘tried to take elderly man from hospital’

After being told to apologise by Cabinet minister Michael Gove, the New Forest West MP told the PA news agency: "I have always had a great deal of respect for Michael but I'm not sure precisely what I'm being asked to apologise for.

"I'm evangelical in my support for the vaccination programme.

"As for my complaints for masking and the use of data, I'm on the record, I've said all of those things in the House of Commons.

"My remarks to them on those subjects mirror what I've said in the House of Commons. I was completely unaware that any of them had any traction on anti-vaxx and no anti-vaxx entered into the conversation I had with them."

Read more: Covid-19 infections in England have flattened but sill at highest recorded level

He said he was telling the campaigners to "persist" in the campaign against restrictions, but insisted they should stick to the rules.

