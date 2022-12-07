James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes

7 December 2022, 13:11 | Updated: 7 December 2022, 13:26

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

James O'Brien spoke of the Dickensian reality of “millions” struggling with the cold during the cost of living crisis.

James O’Brien asked his listeners how they were coping with the cold with “sub-zero nights setting in across the country”.

“It is freezing, it is freezing”, he said, launching into a monologue on how “nobody is alone in this experience”.

James spoke of listeners describing their “inside and outside coats” and letting their children sit by the radiator for an hour in the evenings, saying calls like these are “no longer exceptional”.

“People who would have traditionally seen themselves as successful or middle class, whatever phrase you prefer, solvent, are not turning on their heating at all in some cases”, he said.

READ MORE: Conservative Party chairman sparks anger by telling people ‘earn more money’ if they are struggling with bills

James acknowledged that he was “better insulated” from some of these problems than others but is still “conscious” of it with “a modicum of stress”.

He also wondered what it was like for people in shared homes, saying: “You might want to turn the heating on, but your flatmate says they can't afford it. What do you do then?”

He noted how blankets upwards of £70 already price people out and that coffee will only warm you up “briefly”.

“Millions and millions and millions of people in this country are cold”, he said.

In a “side order” of the political element of the energy crisis, he added: “I don't know how helpful it is today to start screaming about the fact that the current Chairman of the Conservative Party once put heating for his stables on expenses, while huge numbers of people in this country can’t afford to heat their living room.”

This was in reference to Nadhim Zahawi, who apologised for this in 2013 and faced further backlash on the matter during his time as Chancellor.

James added that his wife often works from home and uses an electric blanket instead of central heating.

“I can't quite believe that that is happening in our family at this time, but it is”, he said in reflection.

James pointed out that the UK has one of the largest economies in the world.

“The money’s there, swishing and swilling and swashing around, but we are living in a country in the 21st century that Charles Dickens could have written about”, he said.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of Sussex-hating newspapers

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of newspapers hating Sussexes

'This rail strike is going nuclear' says James O'Brien as RMT gears up for Christmas strikes

'This rail strike is going nuclear', says James O'Brien as RMT gears up for Christmas strikes

James O'Brien praises Keir Starmer’s plan to reform the House of Lords

James O'Brien applauds Keir Starmer putting 'principle' over 'pragmatism' in House of Lords reform plan

James care homes

James O'Brien lambasts Matt Hancock for 'egregious' attempt to evade blame for Covid deaths

James O'Brien 02/12/22

'Harry and Meghan have the better fairytale': James O'Brien on bitterness towards the Sussexes

James 01/12/22

James O'Brien is completely fascinated by desperation to deny racism

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

NHS

'Do they all deserve a pay rise?': Ex-NHS nurse torn over strikes

Elon Musk: James O’Brien challenges listeners to explain ‘freedom of speech’

'Is freedom of speech just the freedom to lie?' asks James O’Brien

James O'Brien on Christianity

'Go to Church then!': James O'Brien predicts anger towards Christianity dropping to 'minority religion'

Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes ‘hooks’ of social media after Online Safety Bill expands to criminalise harmful content

Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes social media's ‘hooks’ as Online Safety Bill expands

james private

James O'Brien dismantles the 'indefensible' tax break on private school fees

brexit keir

James O’Brien: Keir Starmer doesn’t just want to win, he wants to win big

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

Suella Braverman fails to answer how refugees can get to the UK legally

James O'Brien takes aim at Suella Braverman: Does she 'relish' a lack of legal migration routes?

Egg Farmer Explains to James O'Brien reason for egg shortage

Egg farmer explains reasons for supermarket egg shortages to James O'Brien

James O'Brien on Scottish Referendum

'How dare you!': James O'Brien scorns government decision to block Scotland's indyref2

James O’Brien: How can the PM ‘care as much’ about the NHS if he doesn’t use it himself?

James O’Brien: How can the PM ‘care as much’ about the NHS if he doesn’t use it himself?

Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare

'How can we trust the PM to fix the NHS' asks James O'Brien after it's revealed Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare

James O’Brien critiques opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10,000

James O’Brien takes aim at virtueless opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10K

james gesture

James O'Brien defends the England team's 'powerful gestures' against Qatar's 'rancid regime'

james newspaper

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media 'hypocrisy' over Qatar World Cup

JOB Job Centre

James O'Brien wants to know how Chancellor plans to fill job vacancies in post-Brexit Britain

James O'Brien 17/11/22

'When you stand for nothing, you fall for everything': James O'Brien sums up Tory cabinet

‘Absolutely crackers’: James O’Brien's instant reaction to the Autumn Statement

James O’Brien's instant reaction to Autumn Statement

James O’Brien delivers a 'masterpiece' analogy from one of his listeners explaining right-wing British politics

James O’Brien delivers 'masterpiece' analogy on right-wing politics

Jon Sopel and Emily Maitlis discuss Trump's 2024 Presidential bid

'Dropping lawsuits because he's running is ridiculous!': Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel on Trump's presidential bid

‘It didn’t feel like his heart was quite there’: Emily Maitlis says Trump’s third presidential bid lacked ‘energy’

‘It didn’t feel like his heart was quite there’: Emily Maitlis says Trump’s third presidential bid lacked ‘energy’

James O'Brien investigation

James O’Brien volunteers himself to investigate Dominic Raab

james harrowing

James O’Brien reacts to the 'utterly harrowing' death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak

James O'Brien hears from caller with mould in flat

'She couldn't breathe - her lips turned blue': Worried parent fears for daughter's health in mould-ridden flat

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Food bank worker accuses idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

Food bank worker accuses 'idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

'It's a loss to me personally': Author Mick Herron opens up about killing characters to James O'Brien

'He's trying to get a rise': Author Mick Heron unravels spy Jackson Lamb's motivations

James O'Brien tears apart 'con artist' Tory MP Lee Anderson in scathing attack

James O'Brien tears apart 'con artist' Tory MP Lee Anderson in scathing attack

'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo

'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo

James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank

James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank

James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'

James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

12 months ago

Matt Frei hosts heated debated on racism in the royal family

'I'm dismayed on all fronts': Matt Frei hosts heated debate on racism in the royal family

3 days ago

Shelagh fogarty 06/12/22

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty his harsh solution to strike action

20 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut, in eastern Russia

Russia sets up defences within its own borders amid fears that Ukrainian could launch its own invasion
Rishi Sunak blasts Michelle Mone over PPE claims

Rishi Sunak blasts Michelle Mone over 'shocking' PPE claims

A man smoking a cigarette

Which parts of the UK have the most smokers?

Emergency services raced to the scene after the house in Portsmouth collapsed

House collapses in Portsmouth sparking major search and rescue operation

David Fuller

'Morgue monster' David Fuller has jail sentence lengthened for necrophilia

Mustafa Madeem

12-year-old boy killed in e-scooter crash pictured for the first time as family pays tribute
Huseyin Ors is reportedly in hospital

Turkish MP fighting for his life after 'shameful' mass brawl in parliament

Raheem Sterling with his partner Paige Milian

Two men arrested three miles from Raheem Sterling's home as officers probe 'links' to raid on footballer's mansion
strike government

Caller launches into tirade about unions 'destabilising the government' through strikes

Harry and Meghan accepted a human rights award

Harry and Meghan accept award 'for fighting structural racism in Royal Family' - but stay tight-lipped on Netflix saga