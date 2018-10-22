James O'Brien Disgusted By Sajid Javid's "No-Go Areas" Tweet

22 October 2018, 14:17 | Updated: 22 October 2018, 17:33

James O'Brien blasted the Home Secretary saying that Sajid Javid has done one of the most disgraceful things he has ever witnessed as a journalist.

Following on from Sajid Javid's tweet that "sick Asian paedophiles are finally facing justice" and that there will be "no no-go areas" in the country on his watch, James had a lot to say.

James criticised Sajid Javid's comment that the paedophiles are "finally" facing justice, which he posits is inaccurate given James recalls reporting on the first instance seven years ago.

James O'Brien was saddened by his mention of race in the tweet but argued that, since the Home Secretary is asian himself, he is "perfectly insulated" against accusations of racism in that respect.

Nevertheless, James was most baffled by his reference to "no-go areas" in the country. Upon contacting the Home Office for clarification, it was confirmed that the comment was not meant "geographically", which only seemed to confuse James more.

James pointed out that this equated to "treating the public with utter derision and contempt", and pointed out that Boris Johnson must have done something worse, but off the top of his head he couldn't think of it.

"And that, is your Home Secretary", James signs off.

