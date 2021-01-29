Doctor says Covid deniers and lockdown sceptics have indirectly caused deaths

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a doctor told James O'Brien that lockdown sceptics and Covid deniers have "indirectly led to people coming into hospital and dying".

Official Government figures show that more than 100,000 people have now died with Covid-19 in the UK.

Dr Ben White told James: "The problem I think is they feel like there's no repercussions for what they did or what they have done or, for some of them, what they are still doing.

He added: "Is there no mechanism for holding these people accountable?"

He continued: "It's a kind of violence...It has indirectly led to people coming into hospital and dying."

Dr White also said: "As a researcher [and] a doctor, I was very scared of saying something which might lead to harm throughout the whole pandemic...Why do they not have that?"

"Why were they so confident? Why did they seem to know more than all of Independent SAGE and everyone else?"