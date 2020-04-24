James O'Brien's brilliant response to Donald Trump's disinfectant comments

James O'Brien questioned how we ended up in a position where the President of the USA was speaking "dangerous gibberish" about the possibility of injecting disinfectant to cure Covid-19.

Speaking at the White House news conference, Donald Trump said: "I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? So it'd be interesting to check that."

Doctors in the US were quick to warn people that injection yourself with disinfectant is dangerous and you shouldn't do it.

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "How did we get to a place where the leader of the free world - in front of the world's TV cameras - suggesting that a virulent disease he previously described as a hoax, which has now killed more people in America than anywhere else in the world, that you might consider getting injected with disinfectant in order to cure it?

"Donald Trump talked potentially lethal gibberish at a White House press briefing.

"How could anyone listen to this and conclude anything other than there he is speaking lethal gibberish?"

He went on to explain how Trump's fan base would believe anything he tells them because they've already surrendered your soul and conscience.

