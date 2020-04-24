James O'Brien's brilliant response to Donald Trump's disinfectant comments

24 April 2020, 13:02

James O'Brien questioned how we ended up in a position where the President of the USA was speaking "dangerous gibberish" about the possibility of injecting disinfectant to cure Covid-19.

Speaking at the White House news conference, Donald Trump said: "I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? So it'd be interesting to check that."

Doctors in the US were quick to warn people that injection yourself with disinfectant is dangerous and you shouldn't do it.

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "How did we get to a place where the leader of the free world - in front of the world's TV cameras - suggesting that a virulent disease he previously described as a hoax, which has now killed more people in America than anywhere else in the world, that you might consider getting injected with disinfectant in order to cure it?

"Donald Trump talked potentially lethal gibberish at a White House press briefing.

"How could anyone listen to this and conclude anything other than there he is speaking lethal gibberish?"

He went on to explain how Trump's fan base would believe anything he tells them because they've already surrendered your soul and conscience.

Hear his full monologue at the top of the page.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz fears Rupert Murdoch wants Boris Johnson kicked out of No10

Maajid Nawaz fears Rupert Murdoch wants Boris Johnson kicked out of No10

4 days ago

Nurse distraught at treating colleagues hit by Covid due to lack of PPE

Nurse's shocking account of treating NHS colleagues struck by coronavirus

5 days ago

Cyber security expert warns UK of hackers exploiting coronavirus panic

Cyber security expert warns UK of hackers exploiting coronavirus panic

20 hours ago

LBC Latest

The ONS want 20,000 households to take part in the tests

Caller decides to take part in government coronavirus survey after listening to LBC

Imagination execs in u-turn after Chinese coup quit threat

Coronavirus: Dettol maker says disinfectant should not be ingested 'under any circumstances'

Peter Kay makes TV comeback with a Solero, sunglasses and a smile