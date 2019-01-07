The DNA Test Call That Had James O'Brien On The Edge Of His Seat

This is the nail-biting call from a man who took a DNA test as doctors believed he should never have been able to have children, but had a daughter.

RJ started his remarkable story by telling James O'Brien that he had split from his wife after having a daughter with her.

But whilst trying for a baby with a new partner, a test by his doctor revealed that he was infertile and should never have been able to have children.

"Not only can I not have kids, but in his opinion I was never able to have kids and advised me to have a DNA test on my daughter," he told James.

RJ had James O'Brien sitting on the edge of his seat. Picture: LBC

"While I was waiting for the DNA test to come back, I settled on the fact that in my opinion I was actually blessed because if I wasn't able to have children of my own I had actually really believed over the previous 40 years that she was my own, and that is an opportunity that can't be given," he said.

"Good lord, what a philosopher!" James replied.

What made the situation more nerve-racking for RJ was that his daughter needed to give her consent for her own DNA to be used in his test.

"This is a right old can of worms," James said.

"I don't know what to say! This is the story to end all stories!"

Watch the video to hear RJ's remarkable story.