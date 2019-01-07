The DNA Test Call That Had James O'Brien On The Edge Of His Seat

7 January 2019, 16:18 | Updated: 7 January 2019, 16:21

This is the nail-biting call from a man who took a DNA test as doctors believed he should never have been able to have children, but had a daughter.

RJ started his remarkable story by telling James O'Brien that he had split from his wife after having a daughter with her.

But whilst trying for a baby with a new partner, a test by his doctor revealed that he was infertile and should never have been able to have children.

"Not only can I not have kids, but in his opinion I was never able to have kids and advised me to have a DNA test on my daughter," he told James.

RJ had James O'Brien sitting on the edge of his seat.
RJ had James O'Brien sitting on the edge of his seat. Picture: LBC

"While I was waiting for the DNA test to come back, I settled on the fact that in my opinion I was actually blessed because if I wasn't able to have children of my own I had actually really believed over the previous 40 years that she was my own, and that is an opportunity that can't be given," he said.

"Good lord, what a philosopher!" James replied.

What made the situation more nerve-racking for RJ was that his daughter needed to give her consent for her own DNA to be used in his test.

"This is a right old can of worms," James said.

"I don't know what to say! This is the story to end all stories!"

Watch the video to hear RJ's remarkable story.

