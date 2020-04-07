Emotional NHS nurse: We're exhausted and broken, please stay at home

7 April 2020, 11:50 | Updated: 7 April 2020, 12:32

By Adrian Sherling

This senior NHS nurse got very emotional as she told LBC how exhausted intensive care workers are as they battle coronavirus.

Boris Johnson spent the night in an intensive care ward as he battles coronavirus. Michael Gove told LBC he had been given oxygen, but was not on a ventilator.

As James was discussing what life was like for staff in an intensive care ward, Senior Nurse Nicola called in at the end of an 89-hour run of shifts.

And with her voice cracking with emotion, she told James that the NHS was struggling to cope with the influx of Covid-19 patients and urged people to stay at home to help save the service.

James O'Brien spoke to an emotional nurse who is battling coronavirus
James O'Brien spoke to an emotional nurse who is battling coronavirus. Picture: PA / LBC

She said: "My jaw is hurting from trying to smile and carry lots of staff on my shoulders.

"May I say thanks to lots of students who are in the second year of their degree - physios, nurses etc - who have volunteered to help. And I feel so sorry for them because they are seeing a level of nursing that they should never ever have to see.

"I got up at 7am and saw numerous gangs of people and families walking about. I want to say to people please don't do that.

"We are broken. People that normally we could save, maybe we won't be able to save because there are so many.

"I've heard people saying 'What's the big fuss, there's only been 500 people dying of it today'. Trust me, if you saw the way these people were dying despite our best efforts, you wouldn't want to be one of those 500.

"Stay at home. We're making massive sacrifices. We don't have PPE. We are all broken, we are all exhausted.

"Not going out for a walk won't kill you. Not going to a park and sitting in the sun won't kill you."

It's a truly powerful call that everyone should listen to. Hear it at the top of the page - and then stay at home.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid furious at decision to close parks "it's punishing the many for sins of few"

Maajid furious at decision to close parks "it's punishing the many for sins of few"

1 day ago

"Please, stay at home" Royal College of Nurses boss says as weather improves

"Please, stay at home" Royal College of Nurses boss says as weather improves

2 days ago

Coronavirus: Bus driver reveals appalling working conditions as employer ignores guidelines

Coronavirus: Bus driver reveals appalling working conditions as employer ignores guidelines

18 hours ago

LBC Latest

File photo: Boris Johnson is receiving standard oxygen treatment

Boris Johnson 'stable' and not on a ventilator in intensive care unit
PM will be distraught not to lead the UK during crisis says friend of Boris Johnson

PM will be distraught not to lead the UK during crisis says friend of Boris Johnson
How will the UK lockdown be lifted? Details revealed

Coronavirus: How will UK lockdown be lifted?

Reporter tells Nigel Farage about France's shocking lockdown sanctions

France's shocking lockdown sanctions: reporter tells Nigel Farage