James O'Brien's powerful reaction to Eton's Covid lockdown

By Seán Hickey

James O'Brien reacts to news that Boris Johnson's old school, Eton College, is isolating students amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

James O'Brien was reacting to news that Eton College has put up to 50 students into lockdown amid concerns over a rise in cases on campus.

Read more: Covid tests at lab halted after potential 43,000 people get wrong PCR result

He pointed out that their response is in reaction to a larger acceleration in case rates across the UK.

"45,000 cases yesterday, the second highest number in the world – by some distance actually".

He observed that despite case rises and Eton College's decision to act, the government's position on Covid has remained the same: "This is weird, right?"

Read more: 'Why not say sorry?': Minister refuses to apologise for Covid failures eight times

Read more: 'Don't hide behind Covid': Londoners angry at no NYE fireworks for a second year

He continued "if you're of that ilk, where you think 'well, it's not for the likes of me to question the likes of Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg', James wondered what such people would think when they see Eton College is locking down in response to Covid.

Read more: Bereaved families attack Covid report for suggesting vaccines 'redeemed' 150,000 deaths

"How do you process the fact that their old school is going in a lot harder to get a lid on Covid infections than the rest of the country is?"

"The Headteacher of Eton is doing a hell of a lot more to protect his pupils than the most famous old boy of Eton is doing to protect his citizens."