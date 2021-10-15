James O'Brien's powerful reaction to Eton's Covid lockdown

15 October 2021, 12:20 | Updated: 15 October 2021, 12:29

By Seán Hickey

James O'Brien reacts to news that Boris Johnson's old school, Eton College, is isolating students amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

James O'Brien was reacting to news that Eton College has put up to 50 students into lockdown amid concerns over a rise in cases on campus.

He pointed out that their response is in reaction to a larger acceleration in case rates across the UK.

"45,000 cases yesterday, the second highest number in the world – by some distance actually".

He observed that despite case rises and Eton College's decision to act, the government's position on Covid has remained the same: "This is weird, right?"

He continued "if you're of that ilk, where you think 'well, it's not for the likes of me to question the likes of Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg', James wondered what such people would think when they see Eton College is locking down in response to Covid.

"How do you process the fact that their old school is going in a lot harder to get a lid on Covid infections than the rest of the country is?"

"The Headteacher of Eton is doing a hell of a lot more to protect his pupils than the most famous old boy of Eton is doing to protect his citizens."

