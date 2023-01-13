'The hangover' of Brexit is setting in as rest of Europe 'watches through their fingers', says caller in Belgium

13 January 2023, 15:02

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

A caller in Amsterdam has said that "the Dutch and Belgians feel very sorry for the UK at the moment", in regard to the fallout of Brexit.

James O'Brien spoke to this caller in Amsterdam after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged Rishi Sunak to put Northern Ireland "above a Brexit purity cult" within the Conservative Party.

In a speech in Belfast, Sir Starmer told the PM to break a deadlock with the EU over the NI Protocol. He offered to help get a protocol deal through parliament if it fails to win enough support from Tory MPs.

Read more: Britain ‘planning Swiss-style relationship with EU’ post Brexit

James wondered what the UK looks like to the countries still within the European Union. Nick who grew up in Wales but has since moved to Amsterdam, rang in and gave a Dutch perspective on Brexit.

Nick said: "Britain needs to understand how sympathetic the Dutch and Belgians from this part of Europe are.

"But right now it's like their neighbour had this horrible party, they all got drunk, had a big fight the fridge is on the lawn and now the hangovers are setting in and we're looking through our fingers to see what's going to happen next."

The caller continued: "I think Dutch people and Belgians as well feel very sorry for the UK at the moment."

He later concluded: "What I wanted to say is [that] every country that I've lived in has had a different attitude towards the EU."

Read more: James O'Brien reacts as Brexiteer Tory peer calls for more overseas workers

James told the caller he loved the party analogy, expanding on it he said: "On the night it was going on you were thinking 'blimey I wish I'd been invited to that' but six years later their still paying off the damages and will be for generations to come."

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

‘Politicians can’t tell us the truth’ about impact of Brexit, says straight-talking James O’Brien

James O’Brien: Politicians 'can’t admit' NHS crisis because it would reveal Brexit failure

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

'It's not free money!': Caller says proposed disability policy is 'grossly offensive'

Carer tells James O'Brien the proposed disability benefit policy is 'grossly offensive'

James

James O'Brien calls out 'unhinged hatred' behind misrepresentation of Prince Harry's Taliban kills

‘It’s like a Russian doll of injustice!’: James O’Brien weighs up right to strike with workers being threatened with the sack

'It's Russian doll of injustice!': James O’Brien reacts to proposed anti-strike legislation

James O'Brien struggles to suppress laughter at Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on NHS

James O'Brien makes mockery of Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on private healthcare

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller says racism and unconscious bias are not the same

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller insists racism and unconscious bias aren't the same

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

Prince Harry details private conflicts with William and Charles in new memoir

Prince Harry ‘breached’ Royal Family’s privacy in his new book, claims caller

James O'Briens 5 HUGE pledges

In the spirit of Rishi Sunak, James O'Brien pitches five HUGE pledges of his own

James O'Brien

'Sunak's like a supply teacher desperately trying to be cool or Will from The Inbetweeners', says James O'Brien

Exclusive
James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights

James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James

'Boing, boing I'll go!': James O'Brien says he'll now travel via 'enormous space hopper' in satirical rant

James O'Brien 03/12/22

James O'Brien rebukes Rishi Sunak for ignoring alarm bells as 'NHS chaos has become normal'

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

James O'Brien Christmas

Best of 2022: James O'Brien says that his 'job is harder than manual labour'

James best of

Best of 2022: James O'Brien absolutely destroys Brexiteer after Brexiteer

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

Best of 2022: James O'Brien

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's explosive reaction to Keir Starmer being cleared of Beergate

12 years of Tory rule

In under three minutes James O'Brien completely demolishes 12 years of Tory rule

James O'Brien reacts to Ms Patel xmas card

James O'Brien utterly baffled by Priti Patel's bizarre Christmas card

James O’Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding ‘reality’ of post-EU business harm

James O’Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding ‘reality’ of post-EU business harm

James O'Brien 22/12/22

'Even Maggie Thatcher said rail privatisation is privatisation too far', says ASLEF's Mick Wheelan

‘Callous, cruel, contemptuous!’: James O’Brien enraged by Health Sec’s claims about striking healthcare workers

‘Callous, cruel, contemptuous!’: James O’Brien enraged by Health Sec’s claims about striking healthcare workers

james paramedic

James O’Brien is moved by paramedic who calls out culture of concealing struggle within NHS

James O'Brien

'We deserve better than this': says James O'Brien as striking healthcare workers get 'a traditional Tory kicking'

‘These people are deluded!’: James O’Brien bashes PM's 'Thatcherite tribute act' and opposition to unions

‘These people are deluded!’: James O’Brien bashes PM's 'Thatcherite tribute act' and opposition to unions

James O'Brien 19/12/22

Musk bought Twitter to 'say gross things without being called gross' says James O'Brien

James asks

James O'Brien: Why do we treat Ukrainian refugees differently from refugees who travel in small boats?

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Tories have become 'the English Nationalist Party' warns member

Tories have morphed into 'English Nationalist Party' member declares

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Royal commentator says there's 'something not right' about Prince Harry

Royal commentator: ‘there’s something quite disturbing about Harry’

6 days ago

Caller slams privately-educated Tory government

'I would want a refund': Caller slams 13 years of rule by privately-educated Tories

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

1

Boris Johnson will stand in his current Uxbridge seat in the general election, Rishi Sunak says
1

Oldest double jeopardy killer finally gets justice as man jailed for life for teen's 1975 murder
n

Cash-hungry councils hand out 20,000 parking fines every day

Kevin Spacey after a court appearance in July 2022

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to seven new sex assault charges

Lisa Marie Presley's heartbroken ex-husband (c) says his 'world has been turned on its ear' after her 'very sad' death at 54

Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband says his 'world has been turned on its ear' following her 'very sad' death at 54
Royal Mail previously told customers to stop submitting any export items into the network

Russia-linked hackers 'behind Royal Mail attack'

Mark Brown (l) will spend at least 49 years in jail after murdering Alexandra Morgan (top r) and Leah Ware (bottom r)

'Psychopathic' builder jailed for at least 49 years after killing escorts and incinerating their bodies
Waffler69 had nearly two million followers on TikTok

TikTok star Waffler69, who was known for eating bizarre food, dies 'from presumed heart attack'
Dean Dunham puts questions to a person who 'knows all there is to know about bailiffs'

Dean Dunham puts questions to a person who 'knows all there is to know about bailiffs'

Lawyer Dean Dunham gives his LBC views when it comes to bailiffs

Too many people are having the wool pulled over their eyes when it comes to bailiffs