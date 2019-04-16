James O'Brien: Hardline Christian Eurosceptics Will Be Torn Over EU's Notre Dame Fund

16 April 2019, 11:01 | Updated: 16 April 2019, 11:10

James O'Brien has said that the hardline Christian Eurosceptics will be torn over the re-building of a culturally significant symbol of religion, as it could mean the UK handing over money to the EU.

European Council President Donald Tusk has called on all 28 EU member states to "take part" in the rebuilding of Notre Dame cathedral after a devastating fire broke out at the iconic cathedralon Monday.

Heartbreaking video showed the moment the main spire of Notre Dame cathedral collapsed during a large fire at the historic landmark. The main structure and towers of the iconic cathedral were 'saved'.

World leaders expressed their sadness after the fire savaged one of the world's most famous and popular tourist attractions.

James hypothesised: "I wonder how the headbangers are going to square their utterly bogus claim that they care about Christianity and Christian culture...and also their bigotry about European Union membership?"

James O'Brien Notre Dame
Picture: LBC & PA

"Which prejudice will prevail?" James O'Brien asks as he imitates the style of a TV game-show host.

He imitates the people he's referring to: "I don't know what to do James...because I pretend to care about Christian culture when we're talking about things such as Muslim paedophiles and immigrants....

"But at the same time I also hate the EU, because it's full of foreigners, and now I've been asked to give some money to help them rebuild their blinkin' church".

Watch above.

