'Even Maggie Thatcher said rail privatisation is privatisation too far', says ASLEF's Mick Wheelan

By Madeleine Wilson

General Secretary of ASLEF Mick Wheelan tells James O'Brien that although the public services 'can't be run at a profit' they can still be run 'well and efficiently'.

ASLEF's Mick Wheelan spoke to James O'Brien as train drivers across 15 rail companies are to stage a fresh strike on 5 January over a dispute that relates to jobs, pay, and conditions.

The Rail Delivery Group said it wanted to work with Aslef to end the dispute.

The union Aslef expects 12,500 drivers to take part in its latest strike and said the action would bring services on affected lines to a standstill.

James began by asking Mick Wheelan: "What is the Rail Delivery Group?

"I know it represents train operators but does it mean in terms?"

Mr.Wheelan told James that they "never" talk to them, adding that they sit in the background and it's only at times of crisis when they are trying to find a solution that they get involved.

He continued: "They have no actual locus of a consultation or negotiation with the industry."

The call discussed that rail workers at different companies are on individual salaries.

James said to Mr.Wheelan he couldn't understand that the Rail Delivery Group was negotiating for different companies even though the companies have "different" pay settlements.

Mr.Wheelan replied: "I think the philosophy was that the great British railways were going to happen and moving towards the standardisation that hasn't happened and they've left this overflow of only one place to go at this moment in time."

Concluding the discussion, James asked: "What from the public point of view might be a system that was more likely to provide a compromise?"

Mr.Wheelan said: "Even Maggie Thatcher said rail privatisation is privatisation too far.

"Although the public services can't be run at a profit, they can be run well and they can be run efficiently."

