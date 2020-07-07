Ex conspiracy theorist explains to James O'Brien how he stopped believing

7 July 2020, 13:47

By Fiona Jones

This ex conspiracy theorist told James O'Brien how he went down the rabbit hole of believing alternative theories and then how he "saw the light."

Caller Wayne said he first got into conspiracy theories when someone sent him videos of renowned conspiracist Alex Jones.

He said the theories filled little gaps in his knowledge with entertaining alternatives.

"Then you fall down these rabbit-holes and start finding people like David Icke and I ended up watching an eight hour David Icke show...[where] he's talking about Saturn being a transmitter," Wayne said, referring to the radical conspiracist and former footballer who famously proposed that shape-shifting reptilian aliens control the Earth, posing as political figures.

"It is a case of you know something other people don't know and when you're in the know and you meet someone who is in the know you have this sort of kinship," he said.

"It becomes a belief system and that's the problem, once something becomes a belief, logic and reason goes out the window."

He told James that what you are fundamentally doing when challenging a conspiracy theorist is you're "attacking their identity" as it becomes entrenched within your psyche.

The caller told James O&squot;Brien he felt the conspiracy theories "filled gaps in his knowledge"
The caller told James O'Brien he felt the conspiracy theories "filled gaps in his knowledge". Picture: LBC

When watching Alex Jones on his channel InfoWars, Wayne suddenly realised it was all untrue; Jones has a scientist that appears to promote brain-enhancing supplements and the small print said it was not approved by the FDA.

James pointed out if he was further down the rabbit hole that would have "been a marketing ploy, of course it's not approved by the FDA they don't want you to have it."

Wayne told James he also took issue with Alex Jones showing deference to President Trump after warning his followers about the deep state and claiming to be severely anti-government.

Wayne said, "Alex Jones has got a shtick. He's very good at it and Trump has emulated that."

"[Jones] was convincing people there was a paedophile ring in a pizzeria and someone turned up with a rifle and there was no basement, there was a solid floor," he said, emphasising that once it becomes religious people will commit without question.

James surmised it is a sense of cultish reward that only the enlightened can get.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz attacks anti-racist "posturing" amid Leicester slavery investigations

Maajid Nawaz attacks "anti-racist posturing" amid Leicester slavery investigation

1 day ago

Hong Kong has been "manipulated by totalitarianism" says UK's first asylum grantee

Hong Kong has been "manipulated by totalitarianism" says first asylee in the UK

3 days ago

Care provider's powerful response to Boris Johnson's care home comments

Care provider's powerful response to Boris Johnson's care home comments

15 mins ago

LBC Latest

Blaming carers Covid-19 spread "a new low" for Boris Johnson - Shadow Care Minister

Blaming carers for Covid-19 spread "a new low" for Boris Johnson - Shadow Care Minister

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson resists calls to apologise for claim care workers 'didn't follow procedures'

British Gymnastics admits 'error' for not telling girl's parents about abuse claims
James O'Brien heard from a caller whose partner is a conspiracy theorist

Caller's remarkable account of being in love with a conspiracy theorist