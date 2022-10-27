Ex-military worker concerned by Home Sec's reinstatement as his colleagues died after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Information leaks are a "serious matter" says this caller following Suella Braverman’s reappointment less than a week after she was sacked for a security breach.

A caller who used to work in the military during The Troubles in Northern Ireland has told LBC that some of his colleagues died as a consequence of receiving “the wrong intelligence”.

This comes after Labour and the Lib Dems called for an investigation into Suella Braverman’s release of private information. via a personal email.

She sent the email to a fellow MP and meant to also send it to the MP’s wife, it ended up being sent to an aide for a different MP, who sounded the alarm.

Tim in Scunthorpe told James O’Brien: “When we talk about effect, I’ve experienced the wrong information, the wrong information coming through and that cost myself - five of my colleagues were killed.

“I worked in the military during The Troubles in Northern Ireland, so I know what it's like to be on the forefront of that.”

James added that “The Home Secretary is responsible for signing off surveillance warrants and other highly classified functions of Britain's spy agencies as well as for the UK’s counter-terrorism police policy”, highlighting the risk posed by the infringement.

Suella Braverman was the shortest serving Home Secretary under Liz Truss.

In her resignation letter, she explained that what she did “constitutes a technical infringement of the rules”.

However, less than a week after resigning, she was promptly reinstated by the new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

Tim said: “The decision by Rishi is also a big concern for me…have we thought about the individual who's basically made the breach?”

He agreed with Suella Braverman’s resignation under Liz Truss but explained “that person has made themselves extremely vulnerable to blackmail”.

Tim went on: “If you’ve got a very very serious heavy piece of intelligence that you release, it might only have a small effect.

“However don't take for granted that if it’s a minor breach and we apologise, that could still be the catalyst in a series of information which leads to a massive effect detrimental to health and safety.

“I do think it’s a poor error of judgement on Rishi’s part to put this Member of Parliament back into a position where they’re extremely vulnerable.”

James said: “You want to have complete confidence in the chain of command.”

“You’ve got to”, Tim firmly agreed.

