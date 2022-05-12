Food bank worker accuses idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

By Sam Sholli

A James O'Brien caller, who works in a food bank, has accused Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying and branded him an "idiot".

John in Colchester took aim at the Tory MP while speaking to LBC's James O'Brien.

Lee Anderson said there is no massive need for food banks in the UK and claimed Brits need to learn to "cook properly", during a debate yesterday in the House of Commons.

Mr Anderson, MP for Ashfield, claimed households in Britain can make "nutritious meals" on a budget of "about 30p a day".

During the Queen's speech debate on Wednesday, the Conservative MP said his constituency operated a "brilliant scheme" where residents accepting food donations had to register and attend budget cookery courses.

He said: "We show them how to cook cheap and nutritious meals on a budget. We can make a meal for about 30p a day, and this is cooking from scratch."

Food campaigner Jack Monroe has taken aim at the Tory MP, telling LBC's Eddie Mair: "It's not a lack of skills or knowledge that is causing people to struggle in food poverty in this country...it's the lack of resources, it's the lack of finances."

Reflecting on his experience working in a food bank in Colchester food bank, John told James O'Brien: "I see people in work who stroll around in the car park for 45 minutes because they're too embarrassed to walk through the door.

"And food banks are operated by compassionate and caring people. I have yet to meet somebody who isn't."

John also spoke of "men crying, having to be sat down because they can't bear to tell their parents they can't feed themselves".

In response to Mr Anderson's comment about being able to make a meal for about 30p a day, John said: "Well, he's an idiot. I mean, it's plain and simple.

"I tell you, James - if you can contact anybody in his office I will go to Ashfield and I will report back for your show, because it's a lie.

"There's just not a food bank employee who would patronise someone like that. I don't believe they would. I don't believe it's possible."