James O’Brien reacts to food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful

18 January 2023, 15:29 | Updated: 18 January 2023, 15:34

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

James O’Brien has given his response to the story of a food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful.

James cautioned his listeners not to hastily criticise words from Chairwoman of the Food Standards Agency Professor Susan Jebb as a “nanny state” warning.

Professor Jebb told the Times: “We all like to think we’re rational, intelligent, educated people who make informed choices the whole time and we undervalue the impact of the environment.”

READ MORE: Having cake in the office is 'like passive smoking', top food regulator warns

She added: “If nobody brought in cakes into the office, I would not eat cakes in the day, but because people do bring cakes in, I eat them. Now, OK, I have made a choice, but people were making a choice to go into a smoky pub.”

The Professor continued: “With smoking, after a very long time, we have got to a place where we understand that individuals have to make some effort but that we can make their efforts more successful by having a supportive environment. But we still don’t feel like that about food.”

James said with caution: “Consider for a moment the obesity crisis, consider also…America”, saying that some people are “just enormous” and asked listeners to consider the health implications of that.

He felt that “free market vampires in Tufton street” have not thought through how “you save a ton of money if people are healthier”.

“Crucially for me, people would just be a lot happier”, James added, and said that when unhealthy food is linked to mental and public health, he realised the food tsar has “got a point”.

READ MORE: In full: Jamie Oliver's open letter to Boris Johnson on child obesity

“What we’re doing is…putting tobacco and sugar in the same sort of category - not actually illegal or criminalised but enormous amounts of state-sponsored effort being put into minimising the amount we consume”, he said.

James added that there should be more of a focus on being “healthier”, not necessarily being “thinner”, and posed this question to his audience at the end of his monologue: “Should cake be banned from the office?”

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien weighs in on govts suggestion to lessen impact of school strikes

James O'Brien shocked by government's suggestion on how to limit the impact of striking school staff

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

James O'Brien argues with caller for 19 minutes about immigration

LBC caller continuously argues with James O'Brien about immigration

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’

Home Secretary is 'impervious'

LBC caller takes aim at Home Secretary after she refused to apologise to Holocaust survivor

James O'Brien

'The hangover' of Brexit is setting in as rest of Europe 'watches through their fingers', says caller in Belgium

'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

‘Politicians can’t tell us the truth’ about impact of Brexit, says straight-talking James O’Brien

James O’Brien: Politicians 'can’t admit' NHS crisis because it would reveal Brexit failure

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

'It's not free money!': Caller says proposed disability policy is 'grossly offensive'

Carer tells James O'Brien the proposed disability benefit policy is 'grossly offensive'

James

James O'Brien calls out 'unhinged hatred' behind misrepresentation of Prince Harry's Taliban kills

‘It’s like a Russian doll of injustice!’: James O’Brien weighs up right to strike with workers being threatened with the sack

'It's Russian doll of injustice!': James O’Brien reacts to proposed anti-strike legislation

James O'Brien struggles to suppress laughter at Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on NHS

James O'Brien makes mockery of Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on private healthcare

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller says racism and unconscious bias are not the same

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller insists racism and unconscious bias aren't the same

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

Prince Harry details private conflicts with William and Charles in new memoir

Prince Harry ‘breached’ Royal Family’s privacy in his new book, claims caller

James O'Briens 5 HUGE pledges

In the spirit of Rishi Sunak, James O'Brien pitches five HUGE pledges of his own

James O'Brien

'Sunak's like a supply teacher desperately trying to be cool or Will from The Inbetweeners', says James O'Brien

Exclusive
James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights

James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James

'Boing, boing I'll go!': James O'Brien says he'll now travel via 'enormous space hopper' in satirical rant

James O'Brien 03/12/22

James O'Brien rebukes Rishi Sunak for ignoring alarm bells as 'NHS chaos has become normal'

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

James O'Brien Christmas

Best of 2022: James O'Brien says that his 'job is harder than manual labour'

James best of

Best of 2022: James O'Brien absolutely destroys Brexiteer after Brexiteer

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

Best of 2022: James O'Brien

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's explosive reaction to Keir Starmer being cleared of Beergate

12 years of Tory rule

In under three minutes James O'Brien completely demolishes 12 years of Tory rule

James O'Brien reacts to Ms Patel xmas card

James O'Brien utterly baffled by Priti Patel's bizarre Christmas card

James O’Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding ‘reality’ of post-EU business harm

James O’Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding ‘reality’ of post-EU business harm

James O'Brien 22/12/22

'Even Maggie Thatcher said rail privatisation is privatisation too far', says ASLEF's Mick Wheelan

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'Footballers should stop play and take the knee if fans shout racist abuse,' says James O'Brien caller

'Footballers should stop play and take the knee if fans are racist,' says James O'Brien caller
James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss...with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans to brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

James O'Brien reacts to Truss's 'pathetic and bigoted' suggestion she'll 'ignore' Sturgeon if PM

James O'Brien reacts to Truss's 'pathetic and bigoted' suggestion she'll 'ignore' Sturgeon if PM
61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Matt Frei Brexit

‘UK’s economic crisis has been made worse by Brexit,’ says former official

4 days ago

SF

'Total nurse walkout': Nurse of 40 years says only a walkout will force govt response

1 hour ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Over 10,000 ambulance workers will stage further industrial action in February and March, the GMB union has announced, in an ongoing dispute over jobs, pay, and conditions.

GMB union announces four further days of ambulance strikes in ongoing pay row

Kaylea was found dead at her home covered in maggots

Dad accused of manslaughter after 22-stone daughter found dead covered in maggots and lying in soiled clothing
Police step up search for missing mum Constance Marten and her sex offender boyfriend

Dad missing with wealthy girlfriend and baby is sex offender who spent 20 years in prison as couple go 'off-grid'
Police are hunting for two male suspects after a man, 18, was stabbed to death on a busy town centre street in Ipswich.

Police hunting two suspects after man, 18, dies after stabbing on busy street in Ipswich

A boy, 15 has been found guilty of murdering a software engineer who was stabbed to death outside an Asda supermarket.

Boy, 15 found guilty of murdering IT worker who was stabbed in the heart outside an Asda supermarket
Vladimir Putin has described Russian victory as assured

'Russian victory in Ukraine is inevitable' Putin declares in menacing new speech

Plymouth gunman Jake Davison killed 5 minutes in his spree in 2021

Chilling moment Plymouth gunman stalked streets as inquest hears killer researched US shootings and Ted Bundy online
The woman filed for divorce after receiving marriage advice from the AI technology over an affair with the lover she met on IllicitEncounters.com.

Woman gets 'fairytale' ending after AI technology advises her to leave marriage following sordid romantic affair
Forces have been told to check their cops against the national police database

Police officers to have names checked against national crime database after rapist cop admits years of sex crimes
‘Beyond farcical’: Emily Thornberry says lack of ‘grown up’ govt delayed strike talks as inflation remains high

‘Beyond farcical’: Emily Thornberry says lack of ‘grown up’ govt delayed strike talks as inflation remains high