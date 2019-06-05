James O'Brien Frightened By Honesty Of Caller Who Defended Donald Trump

James O'Brien admitted he was scared witless by the reasons this caller gave for backing President Trump.

Steve in Aylesbury told James that he's not a big fan of Donald Trump, but he has taken his side because he is keeping against cultures not integrating into society.

James was alarmed by what he heard, summing it up as: "Donald Trump is a liar and he's a racist and he stokes up the sort of feelings that could see your wife being victimised, but you're on his side because he's hurting Sadiq Khan who you don't like for whatever reason."

Steve insisted: "Donald Trump frustrates what I believe to be the detriment of our society, yes."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

That led James to point out: "You think the detriment of our society is not integrating? Which is why Sadiq Khan got himself elected as Mayor of our capital city.

"Mate, I'm agog wit gratitude for you. You are the holy grail caller I was looking for and your honesty is really refreshing.

"But it scares the hell out of me."

It was a remarkable call for James as he returned from holiday. Watch it at the top of the page.