FT Editor Gives A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Vladimir Putin Interview

28 June 2019, 12:24 | Updated: 28 June 2019, 12:33

The editor of the Financial Times gave a remarkable - and quite chilling - behind-the-scenes take on what it was like to interview Vladimir Putin.

Lionel Barber got an exclusive interview with the Russian President from the G20 Summit in Osaka.

And he revealed how Mr Putin had a way of looking straight through you - and knows how to make you fear him.

James O'Brien heard an alarming account of behind the scenes with Vladimir Putin
James O'Brien heard an alarming account of behind the scenes with Vladimir Putin. Picture: PA / LBC

He told James: "He's a very calm and collected person who stares right through you. He knows how to do theatre, he shows all the wiliness of the KGB ex-agent, he's evasive, he teases. And occasionally he scolds.

"I made the mistake of actually challenging him and interrupting him and, staring through me, he said 'Hmmm, we were getting on so well. It started so well.'"

Listeners found the interview fascinating. Regular LBC presenter Ayesha Hazarika tweeted:

Watch the full, fascinating interview at the top of the page.

