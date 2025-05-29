Furious 80-year-old caller takes over the James O'Brien show

29 May 2025, 14:02 | Updated: 29 May 2025, 14:07

Furious 80-year-old caller takes over the James O'Brien show

By George Shealy

"My blood pressure is going through the roof"

When James O'Brien asked his listeners whether the Tory Party is facing irrelevance, he didn't expect 80-year-old Raymond from Falkirk to phone in.

Raymond stunned James with a furious take down of Kemi Badenoch and the Conservative Party, including their competitors, Reform UK.

Raymond gave a special mention to Nigel Farage on multiple occasions. Despite being asked to 'calm down' by James, for fear of raising his blood pressure, Raymond continued until he'd got it all out of his system.

