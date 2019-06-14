Furious Caller Wants Jo Brand's BBC Show Cancelled... But Doesn't Even Know Its Name

This caller was absolutely furious about Jo Brand's comments about throwing acid at politicians like Nigel Farage and demanded the show is cancelled... but doesn't even know what the show is called.

The comedian said on a radio show: "Certain unpleasant characters are being thrown to the fore and they're very, very easy to hate and I'm kind of thinking: 'Why bother with a milkshake when you could get some battery acid?' That's just me. I'm not going to do it, it's purely a fantasy, but I think milkshakes are pathetic, I honestly do, sorry."

Claire from Sidcup was livid at her comments and demanded the BBC take action over the show.

But when James O'Brien asked her which show it actually was, Claire drew a blank.

He asked her: "You're calling for a show to be cancelled, you must know a lot about it."

James O'Brien had this amazing call about Jo Brand's joke. Picture: PA / LBC

James asked for for the name of the show again and again and the caller had no answer.

Watch the moment at the top of the page.