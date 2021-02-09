Furious James O'Brien caller blasts PM's 'unforgivable blunders' during Covid

9 February 2021, 15:42

By Fiona Jones

Caller Jack branded the Prime Minister unforgivable for his "blunders" during the Covid pandemic, predicting that the hotel quarantine scheme will be "too little too late."

The scheme comes into force on Monday, however the environment secretary admitted to LBC that the Government has not managed to secure any hotel rooms as of yet.

The Heath Secretary has announced a significant strengthening of measures at the UK's borders, as anyone trying to get round coronavirus travel quarantine by hiding details of a visit to a 'red list' country faces a jail term of up to 10 years.

Caller Jack told James that Covid measures are "rather blasé at Heathrow" as there are only "a few signs there" reminding people to quarantine.

He predicted that the hotel scheme would err on the side of too little too late, as opposed to better late than never - and James asked him what it would take to persuade him the Government had made the right move.

"For me the big thing in this has been the lack of accountability," Jack said, "there's no resignation. It's almost as if they've set themselves a precedent where they know nothing will be accountable, they know that they don't really need to worry about these kind of blunders getting into the press because a few days later for them it is old news and move on to the net one.

He continued: "If you think about the actual things that we've seen throughout the beginning of the pandemic...the actual things that have happened.

"A Prime Minister who at the beginning of this said that he was proud to go round and shake peoples' hands in a Covid ward... and just that blustering laugh he always does and the smirks, and just the trivialisation of something that's actually destroying peoples' lives up and down the country."

James remarked that this was before the Dominic Cummings Barnard Castle incident, which Jack said was "unforgivable."

"I'm afraid the direction of traffic in this country at the moment is still a little bit Trumpian, you choose what you want to believe," said James.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'My disabled child has no wheelchair due to Brexit red tape

'My disabled child has no wheelchair due to Brexit red tape,' says James O'Brien caller
James O'Brien clashes with caller over workplaces requiring staff to be vaccinated

James O'Brien clashes with caller over employers requiring staff to have Covid jab
PM 'gambling' by keeping borders open, virologist tells James O'Brien

Government 'gambling' by keeping borders open, virologist tells James O'Brien
Doctor tells LBC he cannot convince his dad to have the Covid jab

Doctor troubled he cannot convince his dad to have the Covid jab
James O'Brien caller 'in disbelief' his wife will not have Covid jab

James O'Brien caller 'in disbelief' his wife will not have Covid jab
James O'Brien caller blames 'fear of eugenics' for jab hesitancy in ethnic minorities

James O'Brien caller blames 'fear of eugenics' for jab hesitancy in ethnic minorities

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz demands UK boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

Maajid Nawaz demands UK boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

2 days ago

Putin's crackdown will 'bring Russia to civil war,' predicts Litvinenko widow

Putin's crackdown will 'bring Russia to civil war,' predicts Litvinenko widow

3 days ago

Layla Moran: Long Covid will likely be with the UK from now on

Layla Moran: Long Covid will likely be with the UK from now on

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Princess Eugenie and her husband have welcomed a baby boy

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcome baby boy

LBC BREAKING

Bristol Covid mutation designated as 'Variant of Concern'

A cyclist rides past a coronavirus prevention poster on London Bridge as England remains under third lockdown

Another 1,052 Covid deaths reported with 12,364 new cases

The Ministry of Justice announced some parole board hearings will be made public

Some Parole Board hearings to be made public, government says
File photo: Karen Hastings visits her stepfather Gordon, who suffers from dementia, at the Langholme Care Home in Falmouth

Relatives providing essential help 'must be reunited with care home residents by March'
Quarantine hotels and travel fines - the latest on Covid travel abraod

Hotel quarantine rules: What are the travel fines and new Covid testing rules?
Sven Badzak pictures with Boris Johnson

Teenager arrested over murder of aspiring lawyer in Kilburn

A staff member wearing a face mask works at a supermarket in Brussels

Shoppers in Europe facing shortage of British goods due to Brexit
Caller lambasts Government for 'wasted year' in response to Matt Hancock update

Caller lambasts Government for 'wasted year' in response to quarantine hotels
This caller told LBC she was furious over someone she knows breaking Covid rules

'Hopping mad' caller tells shocking tale of Covid border rule breaking