Caller's intriguing explanation of why Gavin Williamson has a whip on his desk

By Adrian Sherling

As he made his U-turn on A-level results, Gavin Williamson was photographed with a whip on his desk. This caller has a compelling explanation of why the whip was there.

Social media was baffled by the bizarre prop in his photo shoot, which showed a large bullwhip on his desk, with a red notebook balanced on top of it.

James was asking for explanations of why people think it was there.

Mark's call from Swansea gave him the best explanation he'd heard.

Mark said: "That whip on the desk with his little red book balanced on top, it's a sign to say that if you come after me, I'll come after you.

"This was endorsed by Cummings, Johnson's on holiday and hasn't got a clue."

James O'Brien's caller had a query about why Gavin Williamson had a whip on his desk. Picture: LBC / PA

James filled in the gaps: "So Gavin Williamson was Chief Whip, the Chief Whip does know where almost all the bodies are buried. Anything that happened on Theresa May's watch that may have been scandalous would have crossed his desk.

"Your suggestion is the whip is there to remind people that he was the Chief Whip.

"And the red folders are there to remind people that he's got the receipts. He knows where the bodies are buried and here is a very powerful pictorial reminder that hell hath no fury like a Secretary of State scorned."

James put that to LBC's Westminster Correspondent Ben Kentish, expecting him to dismiss this as a conspiracy theory. But Ben fully backed it.

