James O'Brien's Caller Who Tried To Defend School Protesters But Instead Proved Them Wrong

10 June 2019, 13:10 | Updated: 10 June 2019, 13:11

This is the moment an LBC listener who tried to defend the protesters outside a primary school in Birmingham actually made an argument against them.

Zaine, a Muslim in Birmingham, told James that whilst homosexuality is "frowned upon" in religion, he himself wouldn't hate an individual who was gay.

And as he tried to defend the parents protesting against equality lessons outside a primary school, he argued that God created freewill so that people could do "whatever we want".

"If I had a sexual attraction to men, I have the right to do that, nobody has the right to take that away from me," he said.

But after hearing his arguments, James summed up where Zaire stood.

"You're on the side of the people who think the parents outside the school are wrong, but you rang in to tell me that they were right," he said.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"Sexuality isn't an opinion, religion is an opinion, sexuality is not," James said.

"Sexuality is like skin colour, you can't choose to be a different colour, in anyway you can choose who you're going to fancy.

"So if you think it's an opinion, that's the problem."

James then asked his caller why with freewill would somebody choose to be gay in a world where you could be killed for it, to which Zaire struggled to answer.

Zaire said: "People chose to hold their views..."

James replied: "It's not an opinion, why would anybody choose to be gay voluntarily in a world you can get killed for it?

Zaire: "If someone does not stand for the opinions they hold..."

James asked the question again, to which Zaire said: "Whether they choose or don't choose, they should stand for it. Everybody should stand for their rights."

Watch the exchange in the video above.

