James O'Brien Giggles At Liz Truss' "Barking Dogs Deter Drones" Claim

James O'Brien couldn't help but laugh as he listened to an old clip of Liz Truss saying that patrol dogs' barking helps to deter drones.

The discussion on drones came after Gatwick's runway had to shut for 30 hours when an as-yet-unidentified individual, or group, caused severe disruption by flying drones close to the airport's runway.

Liz Truss, a Tory MP and Chief Secretary to the Treasury, had made the comment in the House of Commons at a time when drones were being used to smuggle drugs and other contraband into prisons.

One of these attempts was even caught on camera as a man brazenly attempted to fly a drone carrying drugs and mobile phones into HMP Pentonville Prison. He was later jailed at Blackfriars Crown Court on 6th November 2017.

James O'Brien said that it was as if the law hadn't yet caught up with the technology, and that the individual had done "immeasurable damage" and yet there may not be an appropriate "punishment to fit the crime".

He then introduced the old clip of Liz Truss, speaking at parliament about how to best deter drones from smuggling drugs into prisons.

Picture: LBC

After listening to the clip, James was in fits of giggles. "A bit of fun never hurt anyone", he added.

He tried to justify Truss' comments by hypothesising that perhaps dogs barking at drones attract prison guards which in turn deter the drones, but then tailed off as he realised he couldn't explain the point.

"Maybe Gatwick should have just bought a shed load of dogs", he joked.