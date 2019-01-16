Gina Miller Urges Labour Frontbench To Back Second Brexit Referendum

Gina Miller has called on Labour to support a second Brexit referendum if tonight’s vote of no confidence in the government is defeated.

The businesswoman and campaigner told James O’Brien that another vote on leaving the EU was the “most practical, logical, common sense thing” to do.

She spoke as Jeremy Corbyn launched the no-confidence debate following Theresa May’s historic Brexit deal defeat.

The Labour leader said the Prime Minister should do "the right thing" and resign after losing both "confidence and supply" in Parliament.

Gina Miller spoke to LBC as Jeremy Corbyn launched a no confidence debate. Picture: LBC

Ms Miller, who took the government to court over the triggering of Article 50, told LBC she now wants Labour to support a so-called People’s Vote.

“We need to see the Labour frontbench move towards the People’s Vote if they lose the vote of no confidence, which I’m sure they will do,” she said.

“Otherwise we are running down the clock, we could be talking about this for another four weeks.”

“You can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig and that’s where we are.”