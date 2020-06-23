The government plan is that we don't know what's going on: James O'Brien

23 June 2020, 12:11

James O'Brien said that the confusion over the rules of the lockdown has become the government's plan to shift blame away from them.

Boris Johnson is to announce updated rules on the lockdown, including when pubs and restaurants can re-open.

But with confusing guidance over 'bubbles', advice for shielding people and just who is allowed to see who, James says that nobody really knows what we can and can't do.

And he is concerned that this is the government plan.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "The fact that none of us know what is going on, what we're supposed to do, what the international lessons we could learn might be, that is the plan.

"And it's been rendered inevitable by months of incompetence, deceit, dishonesty, dissembling, disingenuousness and sundry other words beginning with D.

James O'Brien believes that confusion is the government's plan
James O'Brien believes that confusion is the government's plan. Picture: PA / LBC

"You come now to an almost incomparable crisis in this country, caused in large part by government incompetence and the next chapter is defined by the last three chapters.

"The next chapter has to involve some attempt to get the tills ringing again, because the cost of not doing that is huge. The cost of doing it, however, might be huge as well.

"That is the price. The price is potentially more loss.

"And at some point, that price becomes, not worth it, but an inevitable price to pay for having a country to return to at the end of this catastrophe that is functioning."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Counter-terror police must now establish if Reading attacker acted alone - former military adviser

Counter-terror police must now establish if Reading attacker acted alone - former military adviser

2 days ago

"We all appreciated her for what she was" Dame Vera Lynn's daughter on the Forces' sweetheart

"We all appreciated her for what she was" Dame Vera Lynn's daughter on the Forces' sweetheart

3 days ago

Reporter who uncovered Windrush reveals how victims still suffer

Reporter who uncovered Windrush reveals how victims still suffer

23 hours ago

LBC Latest

Pensioner doesn't care for pubs reopening, she just wants to get her hair done

Pensioner refuses to leave the house until she can get her hair done
Boris Johnson is leading the final Downing Street press conference

Watch live: Boris Johnson's coronavirus press conference

Trump administration's reputation among traders takes a hit after adviser's bombshell TV appearance
"Lockdown was too late": James O'Brien's caller that left listeners in tears

"Lockdown was too late": James O'Brien's caller that left listeners in tears