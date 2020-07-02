The government are putting the blame on anyone but themselves: James O'Brien

2 July 2020, 11:41 | Updated: 2 July 2020, 11:48

By Adrian Sherling

A passionate James O'Brien suggested the government is trying to put the blame on the public if there is a second spike of coronavirus.

At the same time as warning about possible local lockdowns, the government were encouraging us to go to the pub as they re-open on 4th July.

The Treasury even put out a tweet which looked like a party invitation, telling people to enjoy their drinking this weekend.

James wondered whether that confusion was deliberate - and then saw a poll for Peston on ITV, which said twice the number of people would blame the public for a second spike than would blame the government.

James O'Brien thinks the government want to blame us for a second spike
James O'Brien thinks the government want to blame us for a second spike. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "This has been the plan since Barnard Castle - 'how the hell are we going to make this someone else's fault? Let's make it their fault.'

"In 2016, the narrative of these shysters was that the elites were the problem and the British people were perfectly clever enough to make complicated decisions about future trading relationships, membership of the Single Market, Customs Union, freedom of movement.

"Now the same people are saying 'If you die, it's because you're thick'.

"It's an incredible reverse.

"It didn't cross my mind it would involve nearly 50,000 death of which half were reportedly avoidable."

Watch his full monologue at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Teenager expertly breaks down issues with racially segregating TV shows

Teenager expertly breaks down issues with racially segregating TV shows

3 days ago

Billy Bragg calls for government support for the music industry

Billy Bragg calls for government support for the music industry

4 days ago

Mr Hunt told Shelagh Fogarty there is "cause for concern" for NHS hospitals this winter

Jeremy Hunt reveals his "concern" about NHS hospitals coping this winter

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Operation Venetic: Police catch hundreds suspected of leading secret criminal lives by infiltrating phone system
Nick Ferrari asked Simon Clarke about the plan for the Hong Kongers

"Where will they live?" Nick Ferrari asks Minister what the plan is over 2.9m Hong Kongers
Steve Reed MP spoke to Nick Ferrari about the local outbreaks

Labour MP: I wrote to government over local outbreaks and they did nothing
Teachers have said they fear coronavirus could be used to bully pupils

Teachers terrified of being coughed and spat at by pupils as schools return