The government are putting the blame on anyone but themselves: James O'Brien

By Adrian Sherling

A passionate James O'Brien suggested the government is trying to put the blame on the public if there is a second spike of coronavirus.

At the same time as warning about possible local lockdowns, the government were encouraging us to go to the pub as they re-open on 4th July.

The Treasury even put out a tweet which looked like a party invitation, telling people to enjoy their drinking this weekend.

James wondered whether that confusion was deliberate - and then saw a poll for Peston on ITV, which said twice the number of people would blame the public for a second spike than would blame the government.

James O'Brien thinks the government want to blame us for a second spike. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "This has been the plan since Barnard Castle - 'how the hell are we going to make this someone else's fault? Let's make it their fault.'

"In 2016, the narrative of these shysters was that the elites were the problem and the British people were perfectly clever enough to make complicated decisions about future trading relationships, membership of the Single Market, Customs Union, freedom of movement.

"Now the same people are saying 'If you die, it's because you're thick'.

"It's an incredible reverse.

"It didn't cross my mind it would involve nearly 50,000 death of which half were reportedly avoidable."

