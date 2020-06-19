James O'Brien sums up the government's Track & Trace app "chaos"

19 June 2020, 12:19

By Adrian Sherling

James O'Brien summed up the government's latest "chaotic" reaction to coronavirus - the Track & Trace app that they've ditched for another version.

The government ditched their "centralised" test and trace app following trials in the Isle of Wight when they discovered that it had only worked 4% of the time on iPhones. They are now using existing technology from Apple and Google instead.

The government claims that they had been working on both apps simultaneously, but James pointed out that's not something they've ever mentioned before.

He said: "This to me is chilling. In response to Matt Hancock's claim yesterday that they are combining the two apps that they've been looking at all along into a new app that we might have by winter.

"A spokesperson for Apple said 'We don't know what they mean by this hybrid model. They haven't spoken to us about it.'

James O'Brien looked over the u-turn on the Track & Trace app
James O'Brien looked over the u-turn on the Track & Trace app. Picture: PA / LBC

"I've been worrying a tiny bit that because I've spent a long time telling you the truth about Boris Johnson and the tides that swept him into Downing Street, maybe I should have kept my powder dry.

"But no. I will not be gaslit into silence or submission.

"Everything about the man and his track record in life, not just in politics and in journalism, every single aspect of his life should have warned us this would all happen.

"Catastrophe, chaos, laziness, absence, disappearance, dithering, delay, deceit, denial, delusion at every turn.

"And now we have the Secretary of State for Health, a man who sold his soul last year, standing in front of you and talking about a new approach to Testing and Tracing that will be put together in co-operation in Apple.

"And what do Apple say? 'We don't know what they mean by this. They haven't spoken to us about it.'

"You see now why it's serious. My goodness me, there are some questions still to be answered."

Hear his full monologue at the top of the page.

