Hanisa explains to James O’Brien that it’s her choice alone to wear the Burqa

10 June 2025, 13:31

Hanisa explains to James O’Brien that it’s her choice alone to wear the Burqa

By Jen Kennedy

"It's sad that you would pity somebody like me."

Following the recent conversations surrounding the Burqa, Hanisa explains to James that it's what 'makes her most comfortable', and is 'a part of who she is.'

She says the choice to wear it is wholly her own, and that for someone to take that choice away from me would be 'as bad as inflicting it in the first place'.

