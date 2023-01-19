James O'Brien laughs at 'mad' Henry VIII story in this 'Woke Watch'

By Madeleine Wilson

James O'Brien shares his amusement and shock that an article has claimed it's "woke" to brand Henry VIII a "disabled king".

During Thursday's show, James O’Brien told listeners that an article on Henry VIII “tickled” him more than any Woke Watch story had ever done before.

James often reports on bizarre stories that he has come across in a segment of his show he calls 'Woke Watch', today this featured an article published in the Daily Mail.

He read: “Now National Trust rebrands Henry VIII ‘disabled king’"

"I mean he was, wasn’t he?" James said perplexed.

The National Trust's statement "has upset the Daily Mail and their anti-woke agenda” James said.

Continuing to read the article, he highlighted the Mail's claim that calling Henry a 'disable king' was a "woke re-branding".

Astonished, he continued: "We'll have to rename the Paralympics the Woke Olympics!"

“I make a living finding mad stories and this is the maddest story I could remember seeing since Woke Watch was invented!”

James explained the very literal reasoning behind this article: “His [ Henry VIII's] horse landed on him. An armoured horse which, by the way, in those days was shire horses in order to carry a fully armoured soldier into battle.”

He continued to tell listeners: "A fully armoured shire horse landed on his legs... Therefore he was disabled, he often used a wheelchair.”

“What do you say to someone who’s had a terrible accident and has now become disabled?" He asked.

"‘Excuse me don’t call yourself disabled.' Don’t be so woke!” he joked.

