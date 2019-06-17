James O'Brien's Hilarious Row With Caller Who Backed Boris Johnson's Debate No-Show

James O'Brien described this caller as so morally and intellectually compromised for believing Boris Johnson's no-show at a TV debate is a sign of anything other than cowardice.

Richard said frontrunner Boris Johnson was right to boycott the Channel 4 leadership debate.

But when he pointed his finger at James for criticising those who attended the debate, the LBC presenter had to step in.

Richard said Boris was right to avoid the debate because he would have been criticised "as you are now criticising all the people who attended".

But James, who had already said he won't criticise the candidates who attended because he didn't watch the debate, pressed his caller for details.

And instead of answering James' question, Richard insisted the presenter gave him examples of how Boris Johnson was "terrified" of appearing alongside his fellow candidates.

After a hilarious exchange of words, James ended the call by repeating why he wasn't critical of the candidates who attended, and pinpointing exactly why he reckons Boris Johnson avoided the debate altogether.

"The reason why I categorically haven't criticised any of the contenders in last nights' debate is because I didn't watch it," James said.

"Therefore the only person I can criticise is the person who is too frit to turn up.

"But if you are now so morally and intellectually compromised that you're pretending that not turning up is somehow a sign of anything other than cowardice, then you end up appearing on national radio and making a complete muppet of yourself."

