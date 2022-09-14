James O’Brien hits out at ‘culture of bullying’ in British media

14 September 2022, 15:47

By Hannah Holland

James O'Brien says bullying from "populist corners of the British media" is what has driven decision makers during the mourning period.

James O’Brien claimed that “there is a culture of bullying that now infects almost every corner of British life”.

He continued: “The most populist corners of the British media now do little else but bully people.”

James identified the usual targets as “Brussels’ bureaucrats, foreign workers, single mothers [and] unemployed people”.

But with falling unemployment rates and BREXIT, “who’s left?”James questioned.

He added: “Who are you going to attack now? High court judges? Leftie lawyers? Doctors? Train drivers? Meghan Markle?”

James expressed sympathy for decision makers, pointing to the idea that public sensitivity around the Queen’s death has made people increasingly vulnerable to scrutiny.

“Imagine what it’s like to be accused of hating the Queen in the biggest selling newspapers.”

In emphasis he said: “You’d google your name and for the rest of your life, that’s what is going to come up.”

Therefore pinning 'overreactions' to the Queen's death on media such as the "Daily Mail who turned bullying into a business model".

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

police in parliament

James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

James O'Brien

James O'Brien's clash with retired police officer over proof needed to arrest someone

James O'Brien reacts as Tory MP slams Brexit mention in Eastenders

James O'Brien reacts as Tory MP slams Brexit mention in EastEnders

James O'Brien dissects Johnson's 'ludicrous' final speech

James O'Brien dissects Johnson's 'ludicrous' final speech

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien brands right-wing media 'woke' stories as 'dangerous'

James O'Brien hits out and brands right-wing media 'woke stories' as 'dangerous'

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

'Johnson's legacy is a complete breaking of the bond of trust'

James O'Brien utterly destroys Boris Johnson's 'legacy' amid PM's 'farewell tour'

Right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

James O'Brien slams right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O'Brien caller fears her Ukrainian refugee is 'an economic migrant'

Government 'played on our emotions' to host Ukrainian refugees, says James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson's inaction on cost of living crisis

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson and his potential successors' inaction on cost of living crisis

James O'Brien's expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

James O'Brien expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

'Footballers should stop play and take the knee if fans shout racist abuse,' says James O'Brien caller

'Footballers should stop play and take the knee if fans are racist,' says James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss...with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans to brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling

The call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling

James O'Brien's clinical analysis of No10 double standards

James O'Brien's clinical takedown of No10 double standards

James O'Brien's powerful response to No10 aides joking about Christmas party

James O'Brien's powerful response to No10 aides joking about Christmas party

Mina Smallman speaks to James O'Brien | Watch again

Mina Smallman speaks to James O'Brien | Watch again

Mina Smallman spoke to James O'Brien and told of her 'disgust' at the crimes committed by police

'Jailing police for sharing pictures of my murdered daughters will change the culture'

James O’Brien is recording his podcast live on stage to raise money for LBC’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

James O’Brien Full Disclosure Live with Sir Keir Starmer

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

9 months ago

King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

4 days ago

grassroots

The late Queen wouldn't wish to banish kids from playing fields, argues grassroots football chairman

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Camilla, Kate, Sophie and Meghan in Westminster Hall

Somber Kate and Meghan mourn for the Queen as she begins lying in state in Parliament

Lyra McKee was killed whilst observing a riot in Londonderry in 2019

Man found guilty of possessing gun that killed journalist Lyra McKee

William and Harry march shoulder-to-shoulder in the Queen's procession

Grieving William and Harry reunited as they march side-by-side in Queen's procession

The Royal family salutes the Queen's coffin as it enters the Palace of Westminster

The Queen lies in state: Her Majesty’s coffin to rest for four days as cries of ‘God Save the King’ ring out
Hundreds of thousands queue for to pay tribute to the Queen

Queues to see the Queen could stretch for ten miles as mourners gather by the Thames

Thousands of people are calling for the day the Queen died to become an annual bank holiday in her honour

Petition calling for annual 'Queen Elizabeth day' bank holiday reaches 100,000 signatures

Centre Parcs customers have warned they will "lose hundreds of pounds" after the company said it would shut its sites for the Queen's funeral

Center Parcs holidaymakers now told they can stay on funeral day - but all facilities closed
Penny Lancaster on duty guarding the Queen's coffin

Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster among police guarding Queen's coffin

Queen and Nick

The Queen had a 'lovely relationship' with military due to her 'similar outlook', former chief reveals
Despite his decade of military service, Prince Harry will be banned from wearing uniform for the Queen's funeral

Harry hits back after he is banned from wearing military uniform for Queen's funeral