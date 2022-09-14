James O’Brien hits out at ‘culture of bullying’ in British media

By Hannah Holland

James O'Brien says bullying from "populist corners of the British media" is what has driven decision makers during the mourning period.

James O’Brien claimed that “there is a culture of bullying that now infects almost every corner of British life”.

He continued: “The most populist corners of the British media now do little else but bully people.”

James identified the usual targets as “Brussels’ bureaucrats, foreign workers, single mothers [and] unemployed people”.

But with falling unemployment rates and BREXIT, “who’s left?”James questioned.

He added: “Who are you going to attack now? High court judges? Leftie lawyers? Doctors? Train drivers? Meghan Markle?”

James expressed sympathy for decision makers, pointing to the idea that public sensitivity around the Queen’s death has made people increasingly vulnerable to scrutiny.

“Imagine what it’s like to be accused of hating the Queen in the biggest selling newspapers.”

In emphasis he said: “You’d google your name and for the rest of your life, that’s what is going to come up.”

Therefore pinning 'overreactions' to the Queen's death on media such as the "Daily Mail who turned bullying into a business model".