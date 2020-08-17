James O'Brien explains how the A-level algorithm debacle came to happen

17 August 2020, 13:04 | Updated: 17 August 2020, 13:07

By Adrian Sherling

James O'Brien explains how the A-level debacle came to happen, describing it as "a callous lack of care".

Ministers are facing pressure from senior Conservatives to abandon this year's A-level moderation system.

Around 40% of A-Level results were downgraded by an algorithm and it's unclear how the appeals process will work.

That algorithm that seemed to mark down pupils in big schools and classes, which generally meant state schools were downgraded, while many private schools marks were less affected.

Speaking on his LBC show, James gave the only explanation that seems valid - no one asked if the algorithm worked properly. He said: "This is gross.

"I don't see how this could have happened if anybody in this government had at any time asked for an explanation of how the algorithm would work.

James O'Brien explained how the algorithm fiasco happened
James O'Brien explained how the algorithm fiasco happened. Picture: LBC / PA

"When you're working in a dysfunctional organisation, the question is 'has it been done?', you say yes and it gets passed back up the line.

"No one ever says 'has it been done well?'

"Nobody even asked on behalf of your children, 'is it any good?' Nobody.

"That's the bit I can't get my head around, that level of callous lack of care."

Watch his monologue at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Greek officials turning migrants back into sea "crime against humanity"

Greek officials turning migrants back into sea committing "crimes against humanity"

1 day ago

Caller told NOT to quarantine on arriving back in UK by border police

Caller told NOT to quarantine on arriving back in UK by border police

2 days ago

"Gavin Williamson will be sacked, it's a matter of when not if"

"Gavin Williamson will be sacked, it's a matter of when not if"

17 mins ago

LBC Latest

Critics have noted a number of missed targets and broken promises by the government

The government's U-turns: A full list

A Belarusian journalist has told LBC about his experience of the his country's regime

Belarusian journalist explains how regime is 'beginning to crumble' after rigged elections
The headmaster called teacher assessments the "logical step" for exam results

Furious headmaster calls for pupils' grades to be based on teacher assessments
Nick Ferrari takes on caller over working from home "laziness"

Nick Ferrari takes on caller over working from home "laziness"