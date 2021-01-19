James O'Brien: How can people still claim lockdowns are unnecessary?

By EJ Ward

Watch as James O'Brien questions how people who claim lockdowns are unnecessary "lie straight in bed at night".

The number of registered deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales has almost doubled in a week, following delayed registrations over the Christmas period, new figures have shown.

There were 17,751 deaths from all causes registered in the week ending January 8 - a "sharp increase" from the previous seven days, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This led James O'Brien to question how we could still have people in the UK claiming "lockdowns are unnecessary."

The LBC presenter asked how people could be left still thinking this when the number of deaths has risen.

James asked how people "lie straight in bed" at night if they are thinking the Government is toon strict when "we have the highest seven-day average deaths."

All regions of England recorded an increase in registered Covid-19 deaths in the week to January 8.



Two regions saw more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths registered in the week to January 8: south-east England, where the total increased week-on-week from 523 deaths to 1,197; and London, where the total rose from 492 to 1,047.



Eastern England had 816 deaths in the week to January 8, up from 325 in the previous week.



The figures show that more than 106,000 deaths involving Covid-19 have now occurred in the UK.



A total of 99,813 deaths have so far been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to the latest reports from the UK's statistics agencies.



This includes 90,720 deaths in England and Wales up to January 8, which were confirmed by the ONS on Tuesday.



Since these statistics were compiled, a further 6,447 deaths have occurred in England, plus 146 in Scotland, 260 in Wales and 181 in Northern Ireland, according to additional data published on the Government's coronavirus dashboard.



Together, these totals mean that so far, 106,847 deaths involving Covid-19 have taken place in the UK.