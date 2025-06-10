Aasmah Mir 1pm - 4pm
How successful was Greta Thunberg’s aid mission?: LBC callers react
10 June 2025, 15:02
How successful was Greta Thunberg’s aid mission?: LBC callers react
"She stole the limelight."
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
0:00 - Caller Paul explains why he believes it was a 'great success'.
06:27 - Caller Mo gives his reaction as someone born and raised in Gaza, who has some family still there.
15:20 - James O'Brien debates with caller Mary, who thinks Greta Thunberg 'stole the limelight'.