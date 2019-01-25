“Are You Saying I’m Lying?” Leaver Gets Very Angry During James O’Brien Brexit Call

This Leaver told James O’Brien she didn’t believe the Remain side because “the news said that all banks are moving to Ireland” - and what followed was very amusing.

Claudia made the claim in an angry call to LBC on Friday afternoon.

It was sparked after the Queen called on people to find “common ground” in what appeared to be a reference to Brexit.

She made the comments in a speech at the Sandringham Women's Institute in Norfolk.

Claudia asked James: “Shall I give you a personal thing whereby I don’t believe what the Remain side are saying?

“Something I heard on the news… All the banks are leaving and going to Ireland.”

James replied: "That’s not been said on the news. And if that has been said on the news either they misspoke or you misheard.”

The caller retorted: “Are you saying that I’m lying? I heard this on the news yesterday.”

Puzzled, James quizzed: “You heard them say all the banks are going to Ireland?”

Claudia responded: “That’s right”.

To which James questioned: “Can I ask what news bulletin you were listening to?”

“I listen to loads,” the caller said. “I listen to loads”.

It was at this point the call descended into chaos.

Watch it unfold above.