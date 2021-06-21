'I had to fight for my mother's dementia care', caller tells LBC

21 June 2021, 15:44

By Tim Dodd

This is the moment a caller broke down in tears telling James O'Brien about the "disgusting" way in which her mother with dementia was treated by local authorities.

The conversation comes as Boris Johnson holds talks with the Chancellor and the Health Secretary today to draw up plans to reform social care.

Sophie in Bromley began telling James her mother's story:

"I couldn't get her into a care home locally to her, everywhere was full. We did get her into a home but it was in Croydon. Within a month, they said she needed nursing care. She's had significant learning disabilities all her life and actually, she probably needed help.

"I knew that my mum had £48,000 to her name... I contacted Kent [County Council], I said this is how much money my mum's got, the money's going to run out, tell me what I need to do.

"Right, they said, we've assessed her, and you will need to contact us 12 weeks before her money hits that threshold of £23,250.

"£1100 a week I'm paying for my mum in this care home, I get to June when the money's going to run out, I contact Kent. They say to me 'She's in Croydon now, she's nothing to do with us'."

Sophie continued: "Finally by the end of August, I've got Kent actually assessing her... They got back to me and said she can go into enhanced sheltered accommodation. I said no she can't. They said she's only 74! I said the chances are she's got dementia.

"I managed to get her assessed by the memory clinic - she was diagnosed with dementia on the 16th December 2020."

READ MORE: Covid jabs 'to be made compulsory' for care home staff in England - reports

In tears, Sophie said: "I have fought, and with the help of Age UK, people must fight for their relatives. If I didn't fight for her they'd have got her out of there and goodness knows what would've happened."

In response to Sophie's story, James said: "You are daughter of the year, don't forget that. I know it's not what you prioritise, but you need to be a bit kinder to yourself and you need to recognise you have gone absolutely above and beyond for your mum."

Sophie said: "This can't be allowed to carry on James. It can't, it's not fair."

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien asks when people will see Brexit downsides, as food trade hits 'crisis point'

James O'Brien asks when people will see Brexit downsides, as food trade hits 'crisis point'
Sadiq Khan was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan: Euro 2020 finals should stay at Wembley

Sadiq Khan told LBC there will be a stronger police presence in areas of London hit hardest by knife crime

Sadiq Khan: "Surge" policing as London faces worst year of teenage killings since 2008
Sadiq Khan pleaded with Scotland fans without tickets to stay away from London

Sadiq Khan tells Scotland fans: 'If you don't have a ticket, don't come to London'
James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien ponders mandatory vaccines and 'no jab no job' policies
UK benefits from Australia deal 'hidden inside giant cake' says former trade negotiator

Australian ex-negotiator 'hasn't heard any benefits' for UK in new trade deal

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Terminally-ill caller devastated by Covid exemptions for VIPs at Euros

Terminally-ill caller devastated by Covid exemptions for VIPs at Euros

2 days ago

John Bolton: China is the 'existential threat of the 21st century'

John Bolton: 'China is the existential threat of the 21st century'

2 days ago

'My husband died in Covid vaccine reaction': Caller condemns mandatory jabs policy

'My husband died in Covid vaccine reaction': Caller condemns mandatory jabs policy

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Enid Blyton has had criticism for "racism, xenophobia and lack of literary merit" in her work highlighted by English Heritage

Enid Blyton's work labelled 'racist and xenophobic' in blue plaque rewrite
The man suffered a serious head injury after coming off the e-scooter.

Man, 55, in critical condition after coming off e-scooter

Boris Johnson has said the priority for international travel must be preventing the virus from "getting back in"

‘Difficult year for travel’ warns PM, but exemptions for double-jabbed not ruled out
Nathan Oloyowang, 22, had just been sentenced to 10 months in jail for dangerous driving

Police hunt dangerous driver who escaped court after being handed jail term
Boris Johnson says June 19 looks like a "terminus point" for restrictions

Boris Johnson: July 19 a 'terminus point' for England's lockdown restrictions
Some rail commuters could save money with the new flexible season tickets

National Rail flexible season ticket: Dates, prices and how to get yours
The bartender receiving widespread praise for his actions

Bartender hands women a disguised 'rescue note' to save them from a 'creep' in US bar
Billy Gilmour has tested positive for Covid-19

Scotland's Billy Gilmour ruled out of Croatia clash after Covid diagnosis
Natahsa Devon gives her LBC Views

LBC Views: It isn't my womb that makes me a woman, Natasha Devon writes
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 21/06 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 21/06 Watch LIVE