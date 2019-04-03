"I May Not Survive A No-Deal Brexit": Disabled Man's Heartbreaking Call

3 April 2019, 10:40 | Updated: 3 April 2019, 10:46

This is the emotional call from a disabled man who said he doesn't know if he will survive a no-deal Brexit.

Brian told James O'Brien that he has a spinal injury and is unable to use his arms. He has two specialised carers to help him out and one is from the EU, meaning he simply doesn't know if he is going to be allowed to stay in the UK.

If Britain crashes out of the EU without an agreement, that means he may be without the care that he needs to live.

James told him: "The effortless presumption of humanity would suggest that they would do something and the plight that you face could not be countenanced.

"But the point that you're making so brilliantly is that nobody can tell you what you need to hear at the moment."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Brian agreed: "There's absolutely no certainty. My English carer has said he would step up, but there's a limit to how long one person can do it. It's a 24-hour job and I call on them day and night.

"If I don't have access to that assistance, then my condition very quickly becomes lie-threatening.

"Put bluntly, I would either have to check myself into the nearest hospital, which may not have the skills to provide me for the specialist care that I need. Or I check myself into the nearest morgue.

"If I'm left without care for more than 48 hours, then that's the situation.

"It's quite a stark place to be in."

His call will could make some people think again about a no-deal Brexit. Watch it at the top of the page.

