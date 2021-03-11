'I still get afraid of the dark' - Caller explains the lasting impact of being mugged

11 March 2021, 13:41 | Updated: 11 March 2021, 13:54

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

'I can't go out for walks on my own at night' this caller tells LBC the lasting impact of being mugged.

The conversation comes as many women have revealed their personal routines for feeling safe in public following Sarah Everard's disappearance.

"I can still remember the footsteps," the caller told James O'Brien as she recounted her experience.

"I think my keys were already in my jacket pocket, because which woman doesn't walk home with her keys in her pocket, sadly..."

Read more: Boris Johnson says police must 'work fast to find all the answers' in Sarah Everard case

After the caller said this James pointed out that fact "shocks most men."

Many women who fear attack carry their keys in their hands with the thought of using them for self-defence should the need arise.

The caller said she called the police who were "absolutely lovely" but were unable to help.

Sarah Everard: Timeline of 33-year-old’s disappearance as human remains found

Explaining the lasting impact the caller told James that to this day there are times when her husband has to come to the backdoor with her when she has to go out to the shed to get something.

"I just get so nervous," the caller said before revealing she "can't go out for walks on my own at night."

Sarah Everard: Women share how they've been forced to change their behaviour

The caller told James the attack happened ten years ago and was still impacting her to this day.

