I was racist against my own people, caller tells James O'Brien

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a James O'Brien caller said she used to be racist against her "own kind" but has since been "re-educated".

Samira in Chelsea made the revelation to James after Meghan Markle revealed that there were concerns in the Royal Family about her son Archie's skin colour before he was born.

The Duchess of Sussex made the allegation during her and Harry's highly-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Expanding on her story, Samira told James: "Basically, I'm mixed race so I've seen it from both sides.

"But unfortunately when I was young I only saw it from the African side because we used to live between Africa and here."

Samira then explained that in Africa she was considered "white" and "got a lot of racism".

She went on to say that her father also forbade her to learn about her culture and language when she was younger, arguing it was "a slave language".

"I was groomed to be racist against my own kind," she admitted to James.

However, she later revealed that upon leaving her family when she was older, she joined the army as a private and "got racism from all the [white people]".

Samira afterwards spoke of the "trauma" and the "suicidal" feelings she has faced as a result of her experiences.