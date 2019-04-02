James O'Brien And Ian Dunt's Forensic Analysis Of Current Brexit Deadlock

2 April 2019, 15:29

Ian Dunt told LBC the Remainers in Parliament are becoming as bad as the ERG for refusing to compromise over the current impasse over Brexit.

The Independent Group refused to back the Common Market option in last night's votes, something that would have been enough to give it a majority.

They focussed instead on voting for revoking Article 50, meaning that yet again all the options were rejected.

In a wide-ranging conversation with James O'Brien, Ian admitted his frustration with the Remainers.

James O'Brien with Ian Dunt
James O'Brien with Ian Dunt. Picture: LBC

He said: "I'm a bit more depressed about Brexit than I have been at any other stage of the process because yesterday, it felt like the Remainers and Soft Brexiters had started to behave with the same kind of ideological frenzy that we see the ERG behaving with.

"There is no contradiction between simultaneously pursuing your ideal outcome and your least bad outcome.

"If you're going to have an argument with your partner, you should probably start doing the same thing at the same time. That's basic tactics. Don't just think what you want, think about what you could live with.

"They're not doing that."

Ian was especially frustrated with the Independent Group, Heidi Allen and Chuka Umunna's group of MPs, a group he usually has sympathies towards.

He added: "I like the idea of people from different parties working together. That seems important right now.

"But it's crazily depressing to watch them yesterday refuse to back options which would at least lower the damage of Brexit, even if the worst comes to the worst and it takes place."

James O'Brien and Ian Dunt - the full conversation

