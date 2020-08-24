James O'Brien takes on caller who backs schools returning

By Fiona Jones

This caller backed schools returning next week despite the risk of coronavirus - James told him that "if a child dies it's on you."

The Prime Minister insists missing school is more damaging to pupils than coronavirus and is urging parents in England and Wales to send their children back next week.

James O'Brien told caller Michael that it is possible children could "perish through coronavirus or its related issues" yet he was insistent that children should return to schools.

He told James that "you and I had to make a choice" of when it was safe to re-enter society after lockdown and "we've got to do that with education."

James said a coronavirus outbreak or fatality in schools is therefore on the backs of those who support the Government's desire for children to return to the classroom.

"I'm just reminding you that if you are 100% behind this idea, when a child dies it's on you," James told the caller. Picture: PA/LBC

Michael disagreed and James responded, "It's on you, that dead child."

He added that he has sympathy for politicians because "they know that there probably will be casualties but they also know that you can't put everything on health.

"You can't put all the chips on health, you have to put some on wealth."

James reflected that Michael came across as someone who wants to put all the chips on wealth which is "so dangerous" because the "brutal truth is there is no perfect solution to this problem."

He said that due to Brexit, the UK has become so binary and simplistic and believe that choices around the pandemic are 100% good or 100% bad.