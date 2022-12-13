‘If woke is a virus, I hope everyone catches it’ says James O’Brien caller

This caller believes a world 'infected' by wokeness "would be a much better place".

After Elon Musk tweeted that “The Woke Mind Virus is either defeated or nothing else matters”, one of James O’Brien’s callers said she hopes people catch the 'Woke Mind Virus'.

Karen in Lincoln said: “If woke is a virus, I hope everyone catches it because I am the wokest person you can find, and I think…if it could infect the world we would be in a much better place.”

James said: “He [Elon Musk] disagrees, so what do you think he means when he says it is either ‘defeated or nothing else matters’?”

“He doesn't believe a word of it, this is a huge game to him!” she replied.

“He’s incredibly wealthy, he’s bought this platform and he knows exactly what to do to just stir up an incredible sea of hate.”

The woke mind virus is either defeated or nothing else matters — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

“But do none of the people feeling the hatred know what it means either?” asked James.

“No they don't but they love to get involved in it and this is all about pointing fingers and getting people riled up”, came his caller’s reply.

“Let’s not do the Meghan and Harry thing but that’s just a perfect example of people not understanding why they feel so passionately”, Karen added, before saying that the “real visceral hate that is spreading across that platform is terrifying.”

The caller and James both agreed that while they “love” the platform, they are using it less.