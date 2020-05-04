"I'm so inspired by NHS workers I'm retraining to join," volunteer tells James O'Brien

By Fiona Jones

This is the touching moment an actor who has volunteered for the NHS told James O'Brien it has had such a radical effect on him he plans to retrain after the pandemic.

"The most radical thing has happened to me during this lockdown and period of uncertainty," he told James, "I've absolutely fallen in love with it. It's completely different to what I was doing before.

"I can't tell you how rewarding it is and each day I just love going into work and I've been inspired by the amazing people around me."

The NHS were looking for people with great communication skills to join a Covid-19 support group and after an interview and a day course, Faisal began working as a mental health care facilitator.

"I have absolutely fallen in love with it and it wasn't something that was in my psyche beforehand. I wouldn't have even thought I would enjoy it but I'm looking now to retrain in the mental health field once this is all over so I can progress in that career," Faisal said.

"It's the nurses that I'm surrounded by and how inspiring they are...their willingness to come in to work constantly and give so much back that actually it touches my heart even just talking about it.

"A lot of my colleagues who are working here are immigrants who have such a passion for this country and the people here and giving back, and that's the most incredible thing I'm going to take away from this whole lockdown experience. And how caring we are as people," he told James.

James was touched by Faisal's story and thanked him, "What a beautiful little bit of testimony...musical theatre's loss is the National Health Service's gain."