James O'Brien's immediate response to Boris Johnson's speech

27 April 2020, 11:23 | Updated: 27 April 2020, 11:43

James O'Brien said Boris Johnson's claim the UK's response to coronavirus is a success is as ridiculous as Priti Patel celebrating a drop in shoplifting during the lockdown.

The Prime Minister made a speech outside 10 Downing Street this morning as he returned to work, insisting the government's measures to combat coronavirus are working.

In the statement, Mr Johnson said: "There will be many people looking now at our apparent success and beginning to wonder whether now is the time to go easy on those social distancing measures."

But James pointed out that around 45,000 people have died in the UK if you include numbers from care homes and residential homes - compared with fewer than 6,000 in Germany. So claiming we've been successful is "ridiculous".

READ MORE: Boris Johnson's five big decisions as he returns to work

James O&squot;Brien questioned whether the UK&squot;s response has been a "success"
James O'Brien questioned whether the UK's response has been a "success". Picture: LBC / PA

Speaking on his LBC show, James listed the number of deaths and then said: "None of that is opinion. It's all fact. And yet here we are, listening to a Prime Minister describe our 'apparent success'. The mind genuinely boggles.

"Let's try to be fair. He could be talking about the apparent success of the lockdown (that he was late and weak in imposing).

"Everyone who isn't a member of a political cult in the UK wants the government to deal with these problems as well as they can.

"The problem is that if you really want to trust someone moving forward, it's rendered rather difficult to do if they can't be honest about what's just happened.

"And there is epic dishonesty involved in claiming that we have enjoyed anything that could have been described as a success.

"'Our apparent success'? It's almost up there with Priti Patel boasting about the fall in shoplifting!

"It was a highlight of the weekend to hear the Home Secretary trumpeting a decline in shoplifting when almost every shop in the UK is closed."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid insisted the media is missing an opportunity to be supported by the public

Maajid Nawaz berates media's Covid-19 coverage as "absolute cop-out"

22 hours ago

Vaccine trialist "close to part of war effort" - acting in resistance to Covid-19

Vaccine trialist feels "part of war effort" in act of resistance against Covid-19

1 day ago

Disinfectant rant proves Trump is "dangerous and incompetent", analyst vows

Disinfectant rant proves Donald Trump is "dangerous and incompetent"

2 days ago

LBC Latest

Drawings thanking the NHS in the windows of Downing Street

GP reveals facts behind the warning over coronavirus-related condition in children
Virologist broke down the findings of coronavirus research

Expert breaks down coronavirus research: Is it worse than HIV? Is it mutating?
The Health Minister claimed the ramping up of capacity has helped the UK on course to reach its target

Health Minister tells Nick Ferrari he is confident UK will hit testing target
Alok Sharma confirmed the five tests the UK must pass before lockdown is lifted

What are the Government’s five tests for lifting coronavirus lockdown?